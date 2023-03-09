"Now that he's gone, it's super sad" - Nmplol talks about Sodapoppin moving out, reveals that he cried

Twitch star Nick "Nmplol" went live on his channel on March 8, 2023. While interacting with his viewers, he brought up his most recent tweet in which he announced that his best friend and fellow content creator Chance "Sodapoppin" had moved out of the house they shared.

The streamer revealed that there were times when he didn't see Sodapoppin for "months." However, after the YouTuber moved out to live with his partner Veibae, he found the situation to be "super sad."

He said:

"You know what the funny thing is? We'd go like, months without seeing him. But now that he's gone, it's, like, super sad. You know, even though, like, we wouldn't even see him anyway."

Nmplol gets emotional as he talks about his best friend Sodapoppin moving out

Nmplol took to Twitter on March 8, 2023, to announce that his best friend, Sodapoppin, was moving out of their house after 10 years. The touching update went viral, garnering over 37,000 likes:

Earlier today, the Austin, Texas-based personality addressed the aforementioned tweet, claiming it played on his and other people's emotions.

When viewers asked him if he cried after Sodapoppin left the house, he answered in the affirmative, adding that he was an emotional person:

"Did I cry? I did. I also cried when Greek(Godx) left, too. So I cry very easily. Like, I'm not going to lie, the day that Buddy (his dog) dies... I'm going to be gone for like a week. I'm not going to be able to handle it, like, I just cannot handle all those things."

Timestamp: 00:20:25

A few moments later, Nmplol explained why Sodapoppin had decided to move out after such a long time, stating that it was the beginning of a new era:

"It's just time, dude. It's a new era, you know? So... umm, you know, he's going to go, live with his girlfriend, and I'm so happy for them. They're going to have fun, you know? I know what's it like, you know? It's going to be super fun!"

He concluded:

"Honestly, if they do it right, you guys have some good content, you know? I can definitely see some house fires being started. Yeah, I definitely see some house fires starting, dude."

Fans react to the streamer's address

A YouTube clip of Nmplol's latest comments gained a lot of traction, as numerous community members weighed in on his discussion of Sodapoppin moving out. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's address (Image via iLoooveClips/YouTube)

While one viewer wondered if Sodapoppin bought Nmplol and Malena a house, another community member was blown away after seeing the Twitch star's new apartment.

