"Sad it's over": Nmplol bids emotional goodbye to Sodapoppin, who is moving out after 10 years to live with Veibei

Nick "Nmplol" recently took to Twitter to bid farewell to Chance "Sodapoppin," who is moving out of their house after almost a decade to live with his partner, VTuber Veibae. The streamers have been housemates for a long time and have been friends for longer.

Nmplol shared an old picture of the two OTK members with an emotional caption that reads:

"Today is a bitter sweet day. I’ve lived with @Sodapoppintv for almost 10 years, and today he is moving out! I’m sad it’s over but I’m also super excited for him because I know how much fun he’s going to have now! What a blast!"

"End of an era": HasanAbi, Esfandtv, fellow streamers, and fans react as Sodapoppin moves out of the house he shared with Nmplol for almost 10 years

Sodapoppin has been talking about moving in with his partner for months now. The first time the OTK co-owner told his fans that he was planning to move out and live with Veibae was in January after he had just come back from a European tour with her.

The two have been together for a while. Last year, Mizkif took credit for bringing them together via his online show, Parasocial.

Regardless of how the relationship started, fans noticed that the pair always streamed and played games together in the first half of 2022. They correctly assumed that the two streamers had been dating.

Here's a rundown of their relationship for those who are interested.

In January, while Sodapoppin was telling his audience stories about his vacation in France, he mentioned how he could be moving in with Veibae:

"Yes, Viggy (Veibae); so yes, I don't know in how long, like... maybe two (or) three months, Viggy is moving in. I don't know if it's, I don't know if we're going to get a place. It's going to be a couple of months, though. It's a whole process."

As it turns out, it took them a little over a month to finally make the big move.

Twitter reactions to Nmplol's post

Here's how Twitter reacted to Nmplol's post about his fellow OTK member leaving:

hasanabi @hasanthehun @nmplol @Sodapoppintv move to la and live with me coward @nmplol @Sodapoppintv move to la and live with me coward

Sodapoppin is a veteran Twitch streamer, having been on the platform since 2012. He has over 8.8 million followers and streams to tens of thousands of concurrent viewers on a regular basis. It is unclear how moving in with Veibae will change his streaming schedule.

