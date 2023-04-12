"I can't believe that's on my list to show her" - Sodapoppin reveals what Veibae plans to see in Austin, Texas

Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" returned to his channel on April 11, 2023, after a nine-day hiatus. Before playing a variety of games, the streamer hosted a brief Just Chatting segment, during which he shared some personal stories with his viewers.

One of the things that Sodapoppin revealed was the arrival of his girlfriend, Veibae, in Austin, Texas. He elaborated on the matter and disclosed what the VTuber wanted to see in the city:

"I still got to take her to Costco. I can't believe that's, like, on my list to show her. I got to take her to C0tsco!"

Sodapoppin bursts out laughing after revealing what Veibae wants to see in Austin, Texas

At the 13-minute mark of his livestream, Sodapoppin mentioned that Veibae had finally arrived in his hometown of Austin, Texas. After explaining what they did during the nine-day break, the content creator revealed the VTuber's plans during her stay. One of the places that she wanted to go to was Costco.

The One True King (OTK) co-owner burst out laughing and mentioned another place that Veibae wanted to visit:

"Oh! She's got her own thing that she wants to see. She wants me to take her to Olive Garden. She wants to go to Olive Garden. She wants... I don't... it's fun. I don't know. Unlimited breadsticks. She's like, 'I want to try the breadsticks.' I was like, 'Okay. What?! I'll take you to Olive Garden.'"

Timestamp: 00:13:20

He added that he found it amusing to see Veibae's perspective on things she thought were "good in America":

"I don't know her perspective on what's good in America is funny to me and fun. So, anyways. That's where I've been. That's what I've been doing."

"They were genuinely made for each other" - Online community reacts to the streamer's clip

For context, Sodapoppin shocked the online community when he announced that he was moving in with Veibae after living with his best friend and fellow Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" for 10 years. Nmplol bid an emotional farewell to him via a social media post.

