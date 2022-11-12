"Do an apology video" - Andy Milonakis calls out Twitch streamer CashMeow to apologize for past actions

Andy Milonakis recently took to Twitch to share a brief video in which he spoke about another streamer, CashMeow. The latter is a well-known streamer who lives in Japan and has courted a significant amount of controversy over the years.

In the clip, the streamer stated that he genuinely wished for CashMeow to get help and be a better person. Andy Milonakis spoke about the many things the streamer has reportedly done in the past and suggested he make an apology video.

He said:

“Yeah, do an apology video of all the people you f**ked over for the last couple of years, bulls**t you said.”

Andy Milonakis suggested that CashMeow seek therapy

(Clip begins at 17:46)

The clip began with Andy Milonakis hoping that the streamer would change his ways and be a better person. The reason for this request is that, according to Andy, CashMeow has a lengthy history of negative and toxic behavior. CashMeow has reportedly cheated on his wife, lied about his wealth, and used his mods to do his dirty work with promises of financial gain.

He mentioned:

“I really do hope he means it when he wants to get help. You know, I, a couple people said, get therapy, and he goes, ‘yeah, not a lot of therapy in Japan,’ it’s like, when is it gonna end? Yeah, well, get it online, yeah, maybe I’ll do it online.”

In the Twitch clip, Andy suggested that the other streamer seek therapy to help him get on the road to becoming a better person. According to CashMeow, however, it’s difficult to get therapy in Japan. Andy also suggested trying to get help online, and Cash allegedly said that he would consider it.

According to the streamer, CashMeow accused one of his friends of harassing and doxxing him. Andy Milonakis even recently released a video titled “The Denouncing of CashMeow,” where he spent 20 minutes going over several things the other streamer has reportedly done.

He accused CashMeow of cheating on his wife and spreading misinformation about someone who was trying to pay for cancer treatment via Gofundme. The allegations continued, stating that the person who is now recovering from cancer was nearly cost their right to live in Japan, thanks to CashMeow spreading misinformation about them. The video was a laundry list of his very negative actions.

As of this writing, however, CashMeow has offered no response to Andy’s video or recent livestream.

Social media responds to CashMeow, and Andy’s alleged NFT scam

Other Redditors spoke up about how they thought CashMeow was a liar, considering he once claimed ties to the Yakuza. Another linked a video to some fairly disturbing behavior by the streamer.

For those in the thread who did not know who CashMeow was, or what the allegations against him were, a video was posted where a loremaster came through with a breakdown of just a few allegations in the clip. According to u/MrsBedBug, the individual who posted the clip, there were leaked conversations and screenshots throughout the video as proof of the streamer's actions.

Some were pretty confused about the accusations of cheating, and this prompted another Reddit loremaster to appear. They talked about a previous CashMeow stream where he openly spoke of his past inappropriate behavior.

Others just felt bad for the streamer's wife for enduring this (image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

The entire thread wasn’t just about how CashMeow acted, though. Quite a few people brought up the alleged NFT scam from Andy himself, and one user explained it. While they didn’t think it was a rug pull, the individual could understand why people were upset.

Some users defended Cash, though, and blamed Andy’s flagging viewership as the reason for this Twitch stream. It would, however, prompt Andy Milonakis to respond on Reddit.

CashMeow is yet to respond to Andy Milonakis about a potential apology for his actions. The Twitch streamer did state that he hopes CashMeow is serious about trying to get help, regardless.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes