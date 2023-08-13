xQc responds to Tubbo's criticisms of Kick, claims Forsen's community is worse than Adin Ross'

On August 13, 2023, Felix "xQc" became the talk of the town when he got into a massive feud with Georgie "Pokelawls." However, before that, the streamer discussed another controversy involving the Stake-backed livestreaming platform Kick. For context, prominent Minecraft content creator Tobias "Tubbo" called out Kick's co-founder Bijan Tehrani regarding the prevalence of hate speech on the platform.

In response, xQc cited Sebastian "Forsen's" Twitch community, claiming that if the meaning of what they say was broken down, it could be considered worse than Adin Ross' chat.

He stated:

"If you break down the memes and the emotes in Forsen's chat and what they spam... oh, man! I'm just going to say it, man. It's actually worse than Adin Ross' chat. Oof! I said it. Sorry, chat. You know, Forsen guys, I love you, guys. It gets edgy and has a lot of funny memes, s**t like that and I get that. If you were to break down the actual meaning behind every meme and emotes, it would be worse than Adin's chat. It is what it is."

"It is easier to go at the big whales" - xQc comments on Tubbo's criticisms on Kick after claiming Forsen's community is "worse" than Adin Ross'

xQc was about an hour into his livestream when he came across Bijan Tehrani's Twitter interaction with Tubbo. After claiming that hate speech exists on Twitch and citing Forsen's community as an example, the 27-year-old asserted that it is easier to go after prominent personalities on a platform.

He went on to say that Tubbo's take on the Kick community "doesn't help anybody":

"But, people don't want to hear that because it is easier to go at the big whales, right? You go over the big targets and Adin Ross is a big creator, and his chat is in a certain way, it doesn't reflect on all of Kick. And, especially not permanently. Making conclusions like that doesn't help anybody. It just doesn't."

Timestamp: 01:02:15

xQc then began to play a viral video in which Tubbo criticized Sapnap's decision to join Kick. Claiming that the platform is not a "safe place" for the latter's community, the Minecraft streamer said:

"The majority of Sapnap's demographic is people in communities such as the LGBTQIA+, younger demographic, and stuff like that. I feel like this platform is not a safe place to be... openly trans. Not a safe place to be openly Jewish. Not a safe place to be black, for example. It's insane!"

In response, xQc argued:

"Okay, now you have a problem that didn't have a solution. What is the solution then? Outright banning all the creators on Kick, right? Because some chats aren't modded properly and only signing, and force signing a lot of inclusive communities. Super growing and all nice conscientious, and rainbows everybody. Only LGBT+ and Black creators only? Dude, let's not go down that route. Please, let's not do that. Let's not! Don't do that."

Fans react to the streamer's take

