"That is just f**king disgusting" - xQc responds after Pokelawls leaks the streamer is on Adderall "24/7"

Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" and Georgie "Pokelawls" made headlines on August 13, 2023, when they went off at each other. During their intense back-and-forth, Pokelawls leaked that the French-Canadian personality was on Adderall "24/7." xQc was shocked to hear the content creator's statements and described them as "insane."

Felix then remarked:

"Oh, my god. Look at that. That is just f**king disgusting, straight up. That is crazy, dude."

"I am guilty, it's crazy" - xQc admits taking Adderall after Pokelawls leaks it during their intense feud

xQc was watching Pokelawls' livestream earlier today, during which he argued that the Toronto native was playing a "petty card" by bringing up his mother during the dispute.

Georgie then claimed that xQc was constantly on Adderall and talked about his time living with him. He also responded to the subtweeting directed at 27-year-old Felix by saying:

"This guy takes Adderall 24-f**king-7. 24 hours... 'I'm doing with a crazy dude. I don't know what to do. Like, I don't know what to do, man! 'You f**king sub-tweeted.' Dude, s**k my d**k! It's a god d*amn tweet! It's a f**king tweet!"

At this point, Felix called Pokelawls' statements "disgusting." He then addressed taking the medications and said:

"Guys, this will come as a revelation, chat. It's insane. Guys, I know something you guys don't notice, okay, and you don't know it - it's okay. And, I've got to tell you, chat. I am guilty, it's crazy. Guys, I have a problem and I take medication. Sorry, guys. My bad, guys. I take prescribed medications."

Later in the broadcast, xQc revealed his ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) diagnosis to prove that he was not a "criminal." He stated:

"Well, I mean, first, Gigi, I need to address the fact that your boyfriend says that I'm taking medication for something that I don't have. Right? Which is a controlled substance, which would be a f**king crime in our current day and age, right? So, I have to debunk the fact that you let your boyfriend tell me that I'm a f**king criminal, live on air, so I got you, bro! I will show it."

The Quebec native started reading out loud the ADHD diagnosis, adding:

"'Diagnosis and recommendation. We had a visit today to review ADHD. We discussed your (medication) dosage and agreed not to make any changes at this time because you are obtaining coverage for your focus and concentration. We reviewed that you are well-controlled on the current medication(s).'"

Fans react to the streamer's admission of taking Adderall

Felix's clip, in which he admitted to taking Adderall, was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what fans had to say:

According to Redditor u/KGTachi, Pokelawls claimed xQc lied about having ADHD. Meanwhile, another community member believed that leaking someone's medications is "kind of weird."