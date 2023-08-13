"You f**ked me over" - Pokelawls calls out xQc and says he is not his "real friend" amidst recent feud, reveals going to court in person

On August 13, 2023, a new feud erupted amongst prominent internet personalities Felix "xQc" and Georgie "Pokelawls." It all started when the former returned to Kick after a six-day hiatus, during which he spoke about living with Pokelawls. Felix did not hold back his sentiments and showed the content creator the middle finger.

Pokelawls responded to xQc, saying that the streamer should remember everything he did while living with him. He went on to say that he was the only person who went to court in person during the latter's legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept."

The Toronto native also claimed that xQc disliked him because he was not a "yes man." He added:

"I'm not a yes man to you. That's why you don't like that. I've never been a yes man to you and you know that. And, I love you, bro, but... whatever happened this week, we're not real friends, man. Whatever happened, you f**ked me over. Sorry, man. Sorry. It is what it is, chat. It is what it is. I mean..."

"When this is over, look who's your real friend" - Pokelawls goes off at xQc in the midst of latest feud

Pokelawls was 12 minutes into his broadcast when he decided to check out what xQc was saying about him during the Kick livestream. After hearing the latter make some remarks and eventually show the middle finger, the 30-year-old content creator said:

"What are you doing, man? You're my friend. What's this guy doing? Just remember everything that I've done for you, dude."

Timestamp: 00:12:00

Pokelawls then revealed that he accompanied Felix to court in person amid his legal battle with Adept:

"Like, I just need you to know that I was in court for you. I went to court for you, you have no one there for you. I hate to say that to you. When this is over, look who is your real friend, brother. I was there for you. You s**t on me. You stepped over the line. You just do anything you want, with who you are. People like you just don't accept it."

Fans react to the streamers' beef

Pokelawls' strong response to xQc went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, garnering over 210 fan reactions in under an hour. Redditor u/MiamiSucker commented that the former Overwatch pro had been "jumping from drama to drama":

Another Redditor compared the streamers' tussle to the popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians:

Here are some more pertinent responses:

xQc and Pokelawls have been feuding since August 1, 2023, when the latter confronted the former on his livestream. Readers interested in learning about the entire timeline of the controversy can do so by clicking here.