"I kind of eroded the friendship" - xQc opens up about his relationship with Pokelawls after the latter confronted him on livestream

On August 2, 2023, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" addressed a viral incident from a previous livestream. For context, the French-Canadian personality abruptly ended his broadcast yesterday (August 1, 2023) after his friend and fellow Twitch content creator Georgie "Pokelawls" confronted him. The streamers' clip drew a lot of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with netizens wondering if there was any tension between xQc and Pokelawls.

Earlier today, the 27-year-old explained why was enraged during yesterday's livestream. In response to fan speculation, he claimed that "no sides" existed between him and Pokelawls. xQc then took accountability for his actions, which he said "eroded everything."

The streamer then mentioned his move to Kick, stating that he knew he would be "really alone" and that dealing with the situation would be challenging. Felix added that having a friend by his side made him feel empowered. As a result, he began spending more time with JesseSMFI than with Pokelawls.

xQc said:

"I asked Jesse more time during the swap (to Kick) so that if he could be there for me during the swap... right? So that if things get weird and things get hard, he's going to be, like, a pillar of strength for me. Okay? And, what that caused is that, one - yeah, that's cool and all. Right? But, at the same time... I kind of eroded the friendship that I had with Poke and Jesse because we're on a different schedule. I was kind of going through it."

"I didn't mean it to be like that" - xQc discusses how his friendship with Pokelawls "eroded"

The conversation started at the eight-minute mark of the most recent livestream when xQc addressed his viral interaction with Pokelawls. He said:

"Yesterday I was mald (because) some people were talking s**t and saying like, 'Oh, my god, dude, he's bricking the house.' And people were, like, taking sides between Poke and me. There's no sides. Okay? One - there's no sides. Okay? That's just f**king stupid! Okay?"

The former Overwatch pro then claimed to have done something that he believed was not bad. This situation eventually resulted in things becoming "eroded":

"I did something that I didn't think was bad and it ended up eroding everything. And, I'll take accountability for what I did. Okay?"

Timestamp: 00:08:25

xQc brought up his $100 million move to Kick, stating that he expected to be "really alone." He added that when he has an "ally" by his side during tumultuous times, he feels empowered:

"When I swapped to Kick, okay, I knew that I would be, like, really alone and it would be difficult. Okay? To just do my thing. Whenever I have somebody with me, like, M0xyy or Jesse anybody else - a friend that's beside me, I feel more confident. I can deal with the world when I have somebody next to me and he's like, 'We got this!' An ally."

To deal with the situation, xQc sought the friendship of Twitch streamer JesseSMFI, which ended up "eroding" his friendship with Pokelawls. Continuing further, the Quebec native said:

"I didn't mean it to be like that. I really needed him to be there and I didn't feel like I was taking him away. But, I kind of was in a way and I kind of feel guilty and I'll take accountability for that. And, I'm sorry I did that and it was bad, and I feel bad I did all that."

Fans react to the streamer's address

The clip of xQc went viral on r/LivestreamFail, with over 263 community members weighing in. Here's what they had to say:

Pokelawls' now-deleted tweet (Image via https://imgur.com/vTEe8yc)

Pokelawls responded to the controversy in a now-deleted tweet. He stated that he was not annoyed with xQc because of the JesseSMFI situation, but because the latter had been "overstaying." He eventually explained why he deleted the social media update, claiming that he was "reacting too hard to stupid comments on the internet."