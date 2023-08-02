"Was this real?": Fans speculate about potential friction as xQc ends stream shortly after Pokelawls interrupts him

Fans have been talking about a potential drama between Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" and Georgie "Pokelawls" after a recent clip of their interaction on stream went viral. Felix has been staying over at the fellow streamer's house for a few days, and during his most recent stream, Georgie interrupted him to talk, presumably to ask him about livestreaming in the house.

After Pokelalwls' brief conversation, xQc went AFK to talk and then proceeded to end stream shortly thereafter after saying he was not in the right mindset to stream and should not have gone live in the first place. With the clip of Poke talking so curtly with him, speculation about there being some friction between them has started to grow.

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, and one Redditor on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail wondered if the on-stream interaction was staged to create drama:

"Was this a real or was this a joke making fun of the people who said poke's kicking him out? I couldn't hear what Poke said"

What did Pokelawls say to xQc and why have fans started to talk about a potential rift between the Twitch streamers?

An r/LivestreamFail post titled Poke confronts xQc has been gaining a lot of attention as it was posted moments after the Canadian Twitch giant ended his stream following a conversation with Pokelawls, with whom he has been staying for the last couple of days.

The livestream itself had a number of moments that made their interaction a point of much debate among fans. While he was streaming Overwatch 2, Pokelawls walked in on him and asked him to stop streaming because he had things to discuss. The clip of that moment has been doing the rounds on the internet, with many calling it an "argument."

While their conversation is not clear, Pokelawls can be heard asking him to come talk to him after the stream:

"Can we talk..."

xQc, however, replied saying he would not be done for a couple of hours and replied:

"Okay, will be a couple of hours though."

At this point, Poke insisted on talking ASAP and told him to come to talk to him after the Overwatch match ended. Moments later, the streamer obliged and went AFK after putting up this disclaimer on the screen:

"Dealing with something, BRB"

After presumably having a conversation with him, xQc came back and told his audience that his stream that day had been "unhinged" and that he needed to end his stream early. The streamer has been dealing with a lot of things, including a recent breakup with fellow Overwatch content creator Fran. Saying he has a lot on his mind, he ended the stream a couple of minutes later.

Reddit reactions to an apparent argument between xQc and Poke

Here are some general reactions from r/LivestreamFail about a potential argument that the two streamers may have had.

xQc is also involved in an ongoing controversy surrounding reaction content, with many in the streaming community debating about the ethics and monetary repercussions of streamers reacting to content uploaded on YouTube and potentially harming smaller creators.