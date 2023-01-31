"So I should be fake and hold things from stream?" - Pokelawls responds after his comments on BruceDropEmOff-OTK controversy go viral

Twitch streamer Georgie "Pokelawls" responded to the online community after his comments on the BruceDropEmOff-OTK controversy went viral. On January 30, Pokelawls claimed that he could have "stopped" BruceDropEmOff from joining One True King to prevent the recent debacle.

The content creator claimed that people "assumed" that he was friends with the Austin, Texas-based streamers because he lives there and that if he spoke negatively about them, it meant he was going "behind their backs."

Pokelawls asserted that he "did not care," claiming that only a "few" of the streamers were "cool." He expressed his thoughts on the situation, saying:

"Oh, me not saying that on stream is just... Wow! So I should be fake and hold things from stream? Right? So you guys want me to do that next time? You guys want me to hold things like that? Me saying that about Bruce is mega-drama, when people already know that I don't really f**k with OTK?"

Pokelawls shares thoughts on community's reaction after commenting on BruceDropEmOff-OTK controversy

Pokelawls addressed the situation at the 22-minute mark of his January 31 livestream when his attention was drawn to a Twitch viewer who stated that he "pays too much attention to that s**t."

The streamer responded by recalling seeing "lies" on a conversation thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. He stated:

"You don't get it, bro. Imagine a thread with hundreds of just weird lies about you. And then if you react to that weird lie, that makes you a drama Andy. Does that make sense?"

When another viewer asked if the comments on the forum were "lies," Pokelawls replied:

"I'm telling you right now. Yes! It is pretty f****ing obvious, chat. All right? Like, if you have a brain cell and you read those comments, you know that 99% of them are lies. And it's just like, 'How do you even get this?' Like, 'How do they even say these weird a** lies?' And think like, it's okay. You know?"

Timestamp: 00:22:30

Hearing this, fans suggested the streamer ignore those comments. Pokelawls responded, claiming that some people have "done wrong" in the past. He stated:

"It's also people who've done you wrong in the past. When some bad things happen to them; so when bad things happen to them, I'm not allowed to laugh at it? Which means you're controlling my stream. Right? It means, who are you to say what I can do? I could do whatever the f**k I want on my stream. That's what I'm trying to say."

The 30-year-old claimed that people "assume" he is friends with other content creators in Austin, Texas. He went on to say that he did not care about them:

"Like, people assume because I live in Austin, I'm friends with all these people and if I talk s**t, I'm going behind their back. I just don't give a f**k about these people! There's like a few streamers that are cool! It's not that deep, though. Like, I mean, kind of, but like, I'm allowed to say, 'Damn! I wish I told Bruce.' Why not?"

The conversation continued with Pokelawls adding:

"Who's mad? Them, chat! Not us! We're good. We're chilling. It's just annoying that they just make up lies and stuff. Crazy! And at the end of the day, though, I'm farming."

Fans react to Pokelawl's address

The reaction thread featuring Pokelawl's address gained traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the community had to say:

Pokelawls is a popular Twitch streamer known for his Just Chatting and Overwatch livestreams. He is also a prominent GTA 5 roleplayer. The Toronto native has over one million followers on his channel and averages 7,788 viewers per stream.

