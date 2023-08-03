What happened between xQc and Pokelawls? The entire streamer drama explained

Georgie "Pokelawls" and Felix "xQc" are currently entangled in a feud, despite sharing a living space for the past few weeks. The quarrel was sparked during a stream on August 1, 2023, when Georgie requested Felix to step away for a conversation while he was streaming. Subsequently, Felix abruptly ended his stream, leading to speculations about a potential altercation.

On August 2, xQc resumed his livestream and provided an account of the events that had unfolded, and expressed concern about the possible deterioration of their friendship. He acknowledged that he had been spending more time with another streamer (JesseSMFI), which could have possibly upset Pokelawls. He said:

"I asked Jesse more time during the swap (to Kick) so that if he could be there for me during the swap... right? So that if things get weird and things get hard, he's going to be, like, a pillar of strength for me. Okay? And, what that caused is that, one - yeah, that's cool and all. Right? But, at the same time... I kind of eroded the friendship that I had with Poke and Jesse because we're on a different schedule. I was kind of going through it."

Additionally, xQc revealed during his livestream that some online fans had been targeting him with accusations of "bricking" Georgie's house. He said:

"Yesterday I was mad (because) some people were talking s**t and saying like, 'Oh, my god, dude, he's bricking the house.' And people were, like, taking sides between Poke and me. There's no sides. Okay? One - there's no sides. Okay? That's just f**king stupid! Okay?"

What did Pokelawls say after xQc's August 2 stream?

Naturally, Pokelawls responded to the drama and shared his perspective on the matter. According to him, they had a conversation and cleared things up after Felix's stream on August 1. However, to his surprise, the next day, Felix went live and stated something that seemed contrary to what they had discussed:

"He's mad about people saying, 'You're f**king up Poke's house' and he hated that, he didn't like that.' I think he was just being dumb and reading these comments saying, 'You're being a sh*tty friend of Poke' and he's saying stuff like, 'It's not even Poke's house,' which makes no sense to me. Why would you say that? I'm renting. It's my place."

(Timestamp: 00:13:21)

He further expressed that xQc's words seemed condescending when he hinted that Georgie and Jesse had used his credit cards. He said:

"I felt like, I was being disrespected there. I get that you are getting mad at these viewers, but you're kinda sh*tting on me here. Like, brother what? And then he says stuff like, 'Who cares about the house? They have my credit card.' We're not buying things with his credit card. If we're using his credit card, it's for him."

What is xQc's latest response to the drama?

As of August 3, xQc has responded to Georgie's earlier statements. It's important to note that Pokelawls has asked Felix to move out soon, as his mother will be arriving to stay with him for a while. In light of the situation, Felix said:

"I don't want drama. I don't even give a f**k about anything. I don't care, I knew I was going to move regardless. Okay, listen. Let me make this clear. I'm testing hate on either side, okay? I've been wanting to move in, like, increments of, like, once a week. Okay?"

(Timestamp: 03:29:40)

He added that he had to overstay at Georgie's house due to some personal issues:

"Some things in my life took longer than I thought, okay? And I kept being like, 'Yeah, maybe this. Maybe that.' And, I was just kind of, like, dibble-dabbing and I was serious about, like, moving. I was like, 'You know what, dude?' Like, 'At one point, I've got to put the plug.' You know? About a bunch of stuff."

Based on the information provided, it seems that xQc may be considering moving out soon. The hints provided by him of the possibility of going back to Canada for a while, suggest that he might be planning to leave his current living situation with Pokelawls.