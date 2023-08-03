"He was just being dumb" - Pokelawls comments on his recent feud with xQc, explains why he felt "disrespected"

Twitch star Georgie "Pokelawls" has finally opened up about the ongoing feud between himself and fellow streamer Felix "xQc." The dispute became apparent on August 2, 2023, when xQc abruptly concluded his livestream after a conversation with Pokelawls, who is currently hosting the former professional Overwatch player in his house on a temporary basis.

In light of this incident, xQc has openly discussed the situation, expressing that the pair's friendship has been deteriorating recently. Pokelawls has now also spoken about the drama, stating that much of it was due to xQc being "mad" about comments online. He said:

"He was just being dumb"

Pokelawls explains recent feud with xQc, suggests streamer was blinded by comments

Pokelawls has shed light on the recent feud, indicating that online comments may have influenced xQc's actions. According to xQc (in the August 2 stream), he was upset because some online remarks hinted at him "bricking" the streamer's house.

The Twitch star explained:

"He's mad about people saying, 'You're f**king up Poke's house' and he hated that, he didn't like that. I think he was just being dumb and reading these comments saying, 'You're being a sh*tty friend of Poke' and he's saying stuff like, 'It's not even Poke's house,' which makes no sense to me. Why would you say that? I'm renting. It's my place."

(Timestamp: 00:13:21)

He continued:

"I felt like, I was being disrespected there. I get that you are getting mad at these viewers, but you're kinda sh*tting on me here. Like, brother what? And then he says stuff like, 'Who cares about the house? They have my credit card.' We're not buying things with his credit card. If we're using his credit card, it's for him."

xQc had previously expressed the belief that he might have damaged their friendship by spending more time with JesseSMFI. However, Pokelawls said that was not the case.

Here's what the community said

The ongoing feud between the two streamers has been a hotly debated subject within the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The latest comments about the dispute were also shared there, garnering a lot of reactions:

Despite the initial misunderstanding and feud, it appears that the duo have reconciled and are now back on good terms. For those curious about what xQc said during his livestream on August 2, click here.