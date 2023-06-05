"Top 1% of posters make 23.3% of posts" - Mizkif astounded to see a community member do deep dive analysis into the r/LivestreamFail subreddit

During a livestream on June 5, 2023, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" came across a deep dive analysis of the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit done by a community member who goes by the name Bluewolf. The 23-page report encompassed a dataset of 588,894 posts and 7,803,083 comments made between July 7, 2015, and April 20, 2023.

Mizkif found the analysis fascinating and was astounded to see specific figures related to the forum's top posters. He read it out loud for his audience, saying:

"Now, here's the most interesting thing I saw in this whole thing. Ready for this? You know, how you guys say, 'You get one-guy'd?' You know how you always say that, 'It's just one guy,' or, 'Who cares? It's just the vocal minority.' 'The top 1% of posters make up 23.3% of posts.' 'The top 1% of commenters make up 38.3% of comments.'"

According to the Texas-based personality, the numbers indicated that the same group of people were discussing streamer-related topics "over and over again":

"Isn't that kind of crazy?! The top 1% of the commentators are top 40% of the comments! That's nuts! That means it's the same people talking over and over again!"

"If you're here, I'm banning you" - Mizkif responds to the most active users on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit

Mizkif was 47 minutes into his livestream when he mentioned seeing Bluewolf's document being discussed in Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol's" subreddit. He provided a gist of the contents, saying:

"I saw this on Nick's subreddit. Check this out. Ready? This guy made a full analysis of LivestreamFail. A full analysis! Like, 'Oh, my god-analysis!' This is basically one comment. So, I read this about... look at this! I'm not going to read the whole thing. But, it's interesting. Check this out."

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) burst out laughing after seeing that Redditor u/Normiesreeee69 had submitted 2,496 posts. He then mentioned the "most interesting" aspect of the document, which stated that the top 1% of posters accounted for 23.3% of all submissions.

Timestamp: 00:47:35

Mizkif then said that if he found any of the mentioned Redditors in his Twitch chat, he would ban them. He went on to say that those in the document needed to "get a life":

"Who's in this list? If you're here, I'm banning you! If you are here, get a life! You fat f**k! Seriously, if this is you, get a life, you fat f**k! You can't - if someone, actually, in my chat that's here, you have to get a life!"

Fans react to Mizkif's take

Mizkif's take on Bluewolf's findings was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 140 community members weighing in. Here's what they had to say:

Bluewolf concluded that more than a third of all comments posted on the streamer-focused forum were made by only 1% of the active user base. They also stated that the "positivity-negativity" of posts is determined by the content creator, seemingly following a "cyclical pattern." Continuing further, Bluewolf stated that submissions to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit have become "more negative" over the last year.

