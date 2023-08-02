"If I didn't upload, so what's the problem?" - xQc responds to YouTuber calling him out for going AFK while reacting to his video on stream

The drama surrounding xQc's reactions has taken a new turn. Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" found himself in the spotlight after being called out by YouTuber Neo. Neo pointed out that the Canadian reacted to his YouTube video during a Twitch stream but unexpectedly went AFK just five seconds into the video, leaving his audience waiting for at least ten minutes before returning.

xQc's response to the call-out has been quite intriguing. At first, he apologized for going AFK, explaining that he mistakenly believed the video being played on his Twitch stream was a re-upload to his own YouTube channel. However, upon realizing that it did not actually appear on his channel, he retracted his initial statement, stating:

"If I didn't upload, so what's the problem?"

xQc retracts apology after recent call-out

The reacts drama has become a contentious topic within the streaming community recently. Felix, known as a react-streamer, has defended his content by stating that the videos he reacts to often help promote the original creators and contribute to their exposure.

He leaves the room 5 seconds into the video and then returns 10 minutes later, making a mockery out of the fact that he is not reacting. This video shows xQc 'reacting' to my video.He leaves the room 5 seconds into the video and then returns 10 minutes later, making a mockery out of the fact that he is not reacting. pic.twitter.com/wfwWrigEx4

YouTuber Neo called Felix out for barely reacting to the video in question. Neo expressed that the Canadian's reaction didn't provide any noticeable benefit in terms of additional viewers for his own content. In response, the Juicer initially apologized:

"I can say all things I was wrong about and all things I was right about...I will take accountability. Part of moving on and part of doing good is taking accountability."

xQc clarified that he typically signals his editors not to upload videos on his YouTube channel if he goes AFK during a reaction. However, in the case of the specific video in question, he noticed that it hadn't actually been uploaded to his channel:

"Chat, did this get re-uploaded? Wait, it didn't. So, what the f**k is the problem? So, what's the problem then? People say, it's when you upload it to the same platform and it's a problem. But if I didn't upload, so what's the problem?"

What did the fans say?

Fans have been actively responding to the streamer's latest rant, expressing various opinions and suggestions to resolve the drama. Here are some of the top comments:

The drama surrounding react streamers and their impact on original creators has caught the attention of several prominent figures within the streaming and content creation community. Notable personalities like Mutahar "OrdinaryGamers" and Zack "Asmongold" have weighed in on the situation, sharing their thoughts and insights.