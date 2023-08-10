"You have a responsibility to protect them" - Tubbo blasts Sapnap for joining Kick, claims platform is not a safe place for latter's audience

Popular Minecraft streamer Tobias "Tubbo" responded to Dream SMP co-founder Nicholas "Sapnap's" move to the Stake-backed livestreaming platform, Kick. The latter issued a public statement on August 9, 2023, explaining his decision to join the platform. Stating that he would love to "spearhead positive change" at Kick, Sapnap wrote:

"Kick is a new platform that right now quite honestly doesn't have great representation creator-wise. I would love to spearhead positive change at Kick, I want it to be welcoming to everyone and finally, give Twitch a reason to be worried so they cant continue treating creators however they want with no consequences. I hear your guys' concerns and I agree with a lot of them and even have brought up some of them directly to the Kick team with positive responses."

In response to this statement, Tubbo claimed that Kick is not a "safe place" for the majority of Sapnap's demographic, which includes members of the LGBTQIA+ community and younger fans. He said:

"I feel like it's great that you want to spearhead that positive change. But also, with such a large and powerful voice you have and so much good you could do with that voice... it's best that you're more responsible with where you want to bring your community. And, you have a responsibility to protect them as well."

Tubbo comments on Sapnap's shocking move to Kick

Tubbo was 55 minutes into his broadcast when he read Sapnap wanting to spearhead positive change at Kick. Claiming these views were not realistic, the Briton remarked:

"I think it's nice that you want to spearhead positive change. But, I think... like, for instance... I don't think that's particularly realistic, given that..."

Tubbo shared his honest thoughts on the 22-year-old's decision to join Kick, stating that the platform is not a safe place for the streamer's audience. He elaborated:

"I'm just going to say it, like, frankly. The majority of Sapnap's demographic is people in communities such as the LGBTQIA+, younger demographic, and stuff like that. I feel like this platform is not a safe place to be openly trans. Not a safe place to be openly Jewish. Not a safe place to be Black, for example. It's insane!"

Timestamp: 00:55:20

Tubbo then advised Nicholas to be more cautious about where he brings his community, emphasizing that he has a responsibility to protect them. Continuing further, the 19-year-old Minecraft streamer said:

"Don't get me wrong. I'm sure Sapnap's mods are going to - in his own Kick chat, are going to have terms that don't allow any form of bigotry or any form of hate speech. But... I just don't think that's enough, given how the content is for every other streamer on that platform. And, what this young, vulnerable demographic will be exposed to."

Fans react to Tubbo's take

Tubbo's take on Sapnap's move to Kick was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With over 445 fans commenting, here's what some of them said:

According to Redditor u/goatnxtinline, Tubbo's viewpoints were "absolutely correct." They added that Kick is not the "right platform" for the Minecraft community. Meanwhile, another community member thought it was "weird" to see the two streamers share their thoughts through media channels rather than directly communicating with each other.