Minecraft icon Sapnap shocks the online community by signing with Kick, Dream, Punz, and more react

On August 9, 2023, Minecraft icon Nicholas "Sapnap" shocked the online community by announcing his signing with Stake-backed livestreaming platform Kick. He took to Twitter to post a minute-long video in which a neon light plate with his Twitch handle kept falling off the wall. He eventually threw it away and replaced it with another light plate featuring his Kick username.

The announcement has since gone viral on Twitter, becoming the most discussed topic. Several prominent content creators have also commented on the news, with Clay "Dream" saying:

"GG."

"Kicknap" - Streaming community reacts to Sapnap officially joining Kick

Dream's response to the Minecraft streamer joining Kick dated August 9, 2023 (Image via Twitter)

Kick has made massive strides in the livestreaming industry in less than a year, with numerous renowned personalities joining the platform. The signing spree began on March 29, 2023, with American Chess Grandmaster Hikaru "GMHikaru" joining.

Three months later, Kick dropped a bombshell when it announced that former Overwatch pro Felix "xQc" had signed a two-year, non-exclusive contract with the platform worth an astounding $100 million.

It did not stop there, as prominent ASMR and Just Chatting content creator Kaitlyn "Amouranth" followed suit and accepted a $30 million Kick deal. On August 7, 2023, another well-known internet personality, Yousef "Fousey," revealed that he had also joined the Trainwreckstv-backed platform.

Kick made headlines again earlier today when Sapnap posted a tweet with the caption "time to kick a*s," revealing that he, too, is now on the platform's roster:

As mentioned earlier, the announcement went viral on social media, with fellow Minecraft streamer Luke "Punz" commenting:

"Kicknap."

Punz's response to the Minecraft streamer joining Kick dated August 9, 2023 (Image via Twitter)

Australian YouTuber Lannan "LazarBeam" congratulated Sapnap, writing:

LazarBeam's response to the Minecraft streamer joining Kick dated August 9, 2023 (Image via Twitter)

Twitter user @heyitszaha expressed surprise at the 22-year-old switching platforms to Kick:

Netizens reacting to the streamer's announcement 1/3 (Image via Twitter)

Another community member called Sapnap's move "epic":

Netizens reacting to the streamer's announcement 2/3 (Image via Twitter)

Some of the more pertinent reactions from the social media platform were along these lines:

Netizens reacting to the streamer's announcement 2/3 (Image via Twitter)

Sapnap is a founding member of the Dream SMP server, best known for collaborating with Dream to produce Minecraft challenge videos. He joined Twitch in 2013 and has amassed 3,302,411 followers.

In addition to playing the Mojang Studios-developed title, the streamer also plays League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Monopoly Plus, and Fall Guys on his livestream.