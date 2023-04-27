xQc rendered speechless after realizing he unboxed $2.3k knife in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

On April 26, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" returned to unboxing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive crates, hoping to obtain the highly sought-after StatTrak AK-47 Fire Serpent. After opening several Operation Bravo cases, the streamer was taken aback when he received an M9 Bayonet Crimson Web. He was initially dissatisfied with what he had gotten, claiming that the collectible was "ugly."

However, when the French-Canadian personality looked up the item on the Steam Community Market, he was rendered speechless upon discovering that the knife had last sold for CDN $2,234. xQc was delighted to see this and exclaimed:

"Huh?! $2.3k! Yo, $2.3k! Oh, dude! Okay, we take those."

xQc dismisses rare knife as "ugly," only to discover it is very valuable

During a livestream on April 26, xQc took a break from Minecraft speedrunning and opened numerous loot boxes in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. At the 17-hour mark, he mentioned that he wanted to obtain the aforementioned AK-47 skin:

"Chat, we're going to get Fire Serpent Statty (StatTrak) again so that we can sell it. And then, a knife. (The streamer showcases Desert Eagle Golden Koi) This is dogs**t, though. This is terrible! We don't want that. Send it! Fire Serpy Statty, Factory New! Or nothing!"

Timestamp: 17:57:55

Just a few moments later, the former Overwatch pro unboxed a rare item. After seeing that he obtained the M9 Bayonet Crimson Web, he expressed his displeasure:

"Oh? Boom! It's ugly as f**k! (The streamer smashes his table in frustration) What is this dogs**t, man?! What is this?!"

Felix quickly changed his opinion after realizing that the knife was worth over CDN $2.2k. He then examined its wear condition and pattern:

"It's called 304. I mean, it has a nice web. But it's not on the play side, is it? Let me look. Nah, it's not on the play side. It's on the reverse. Guys, web is on the back end of it. Still good, you know? Yo, that's actually a good pull, though! So early for it too. Yo, bing bong! Now, go red now!"

Fans react to streamer's clip

Felix's clip in which he obtained the rare knife went viral, garnering over 240 comments in less than 12 hours. Here's what the online community had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

This isn't the first time xQc has gotten a knife in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Last year, on April 30, 2022, he pulled a StatTrak Karambit Marble Fade, which had a very good pattern. At the time of unboxing, the item was worth CDN $1,512.44 on the marketplace.

Poll : 0 votes