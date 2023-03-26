"Chill the f**k out!" - xQc slams those attacking him for setting a new personal best in Minecraft while being coached

During his livestream on March 24, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" responded to those criticizing and attacking him for setting a new personal best record in Minecraft while being coached. The controversy began when a particular clip showcasing the same was posted to the r/Livestreamfail subreddit. Members did not react kindly to Felix being coached by a professional speedrunner named k4four on stream and expressed their displeasure.

xQc hit back at the critics saying that he had been playing Minecraft with a friend and conversing with them on Discord. He advised people to "chill out," and stated:

"Bro, I was playing a video game with my f**king friend on Discord voice. Like, chill the f**k out! Everybody's so pressed, for like me playing a video game with k4four on Discord...Everyone's so mad!"

xQc addresses the recent Minecraft controversy

xQc addressed his chat at the 18-hour mark of his recent livestream while reviewing the post about the same on the streamer-focused forum.

He responded to the backlash saying that people should not "be twisted" or "stupid." The former Overwatch pro claimed that he had been learning new Minecraft strategies while conversing with k4four about improving his gameplay:

"Chat, don't let yourself be twisted by everybody being f**king stupid. Okay? I need you guys to get it. Bro, I was learning new strats and I was honing my skill. I was, at first, setting it. I had k4four on Discord. We were just talking and improving, talking about the game. And I started doing runs."

xQc claimed that he had not been entirely focused on setting a new record but was just playing the game:

"I just played the game to the best of my abilities and I wasn't even max focused. I was playing the game. And I got a good score on a run. Why is everybody acting like, 'Oh, my god, bro! Yo! This is insane! We are breaking the world'..."

Timestamp- 18:11:45

After telling the online community to "chill out," the French-Canadian said that he had not made a "big deal" out of his personal best because it wasn't a record-breaking run:

"I didn't make a big deal out of the run. We just moved on! Like, the run isn't the record. The run isn't registered as the run. I was just playing the game! Why is everybody so upset, about just, me playing the game?!"

Fans react to the streamer's address

Some fans reacted to the clip on YouTube. Here's a snippet of a few notable comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip. (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

For those unaware, xQc is competing in Minecraft speedrunning with Swedish content creator Sebastian "Forsen." On March 23, 2023, the latter set a new record by beating the game in 18 minutes and 10 seconds. Readers can learn more about it by clicking here.

