"Altered seeds, bad files" - xQc suggests Forsen "manufactured seeds" to set a new Minecraft speedrun record

On March 22, 2023, Swedish Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" finally broke fellow content creator Felix "xQc's" Minecraft speedrunning record. The latter watched the former's attempts on his channel and provided his take.

When xQc saw that Forsen beat the game in 18 minutes and 10 seconds, he suggested that the 32-year-old personality "altered the seeds" and had "bad files" when he set the record.

The French-Canadian personality voiced his suspicions by saying:

"I'm going to stand up and say it. I don't give a f**k if I have to say... altered seeds, bad files. There was a genuine bug with how insane his seeds are. There, I said it! I think... they are manufacturing seeds. I said it! I said it! There, I said it. It is what it is."

xQc expresses suspicion after Forsen beats his Minecraft speedrunning record

Felix reacted to Sebastian's record-setting run at the 18-hour mark of his broadcast on March 22. While looking over some statistics, the Twitch star claimed that Forsen's luck at various points throughout the speedrun was "flawless":

"Bro, I think you need to understand that the elements of luck in this game, okay? That are, like, the big points of luck, okay? Are going to be Fortress, Bastion, Stronghold, perch. All four of them were literally flawless. This one is not hard to beat by skill because I can just get there. Right? It's just hard to beat by luck. You need an insane amount of luck to beat that."

Timestamp: 18:24:45

xQc began lighthearted banter with Forsen while watching his livestream. A few moments later, the former raised an eyebrow, claiming that the latter was using "manufactured seeds."

He then claimed that Forsen's community, infamously known as "bajs," allegedly altered the Minecraft files using a mod pack:

"I think they are making the seeds up. (The streamer's acquaintance in the voice call asks who he is referring to when he says 'they') I mean, his Bajs because they updated his little files. Right? I'm not kidding. The mod pack he uses is made by a Baj. I'm not even kidding."

Fans react to xQc's clip

xQc's clip in which he commented on Forsen's Minecraft speedrun was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With more than 165 fans commenting, Redditor u/iamADP wondered if the streamer was "memeing":

Another Reddit user, u/xmy451 recalled Felix enlisting the help of a coach to break the Minecraft record:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Forsen began Minecraft speedruns on January 5, 2023. Two months later, the former professional Hearthstone player finally defeated xQc with a time of 18:10. This was two minutes faster than the previous record set by Felix earlier this year.

