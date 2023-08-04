"Most reaction content ends up helping YouTubers" - Dream responds to xQc wanting YouTube to add features amid reaction content controversy

In the midst of the reaction content controversy, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" took to Twitter on August 4, 2023, and asked YouTube to introduce certain features. He pitched an idea, stating that it would be useful if the platform added a tag or an icon with an optional timer that content creators could enable to indicate that they do not want their videos to be watched or reacted to by streamers.

xQc wrote:

"Hi, @YouTube and @TeamYouTube. There's been a lot of talk about react content and re-upload of YouTuber's content. It would be useful to have a tag or icon show up with an optional timer on videos that creators can enable if they don't want their videos reacted to. Thoughts?"

Minecraft icon Clay "Dream" has now weighed in on the situation, telling xQc that as long as he added "substance" to the content, there wasn't much he could do because it falls under YouTube's fair use guidelines.

According to him, most reaction content assists YouTubers in reaching and advertising to a larger demographic. He added:

"I think most reaction content ends up helping YouTubers, as it creates community and advertises to a wider demo(graphic), and makes people feel like they’re watching with a buddy or something and are justified in how intriguing or good they think a video is. Which adds to the replay value of the original video, and the community surrounding the content, and etc etc."

"I’ve gone out of my way to be friendly to reactions channels" - Dream gives his take on the reaction content debacle as xQc asks YouTube to add new features

Dream continued his response to xQc, claiming that he has "gone out of his way" to be friendly towards reaction channels. He added that he had provided such channels with resources that could potentially generate revenue:

"Not everyone thinks the same, but I’ve gone out of my way to be friendly to reactions channels, encourage reactions, (and) give reactions channels resources for my licenses so they can even make money. Obviously, I feel like it contributed to my growth."

However, the Florida native is of the belief that when streamers leave their broadcast or simply eat while watching a YouTuber's video, it does not qualify as fair use:

"I do think that leaving while the video is going or hardly ever really reacting, or just eating or something is not fair use, so like you’ve said, people should claim stuff like that, or reactors should avoid doing it when they can."

Coming back to xQc's suggestion of adding tags or icons to mark videos, Dream remarked:

"I don’t think the idea of being able to mark your videos as yes reaction or no reaction will ever happen because YouTube might have to then commit to taking action on videos that say no reaction that are reacted to, when plenty of reactions definitely do fall inside fair use. So they’ll never do it."

In conclusion, the 23-year-old internet sensation stated that YouTubers would end up hurting themselves if they prohibited streamers from reacting to their content:

"I also think a lot of channels would hurt themselves by saying no reactions based on not fully understanding what reactions can mean for a community. However, that’s just my thoughts anyway."

For those unaware, popular Twitch personalities like Felix "xQc," Zack "Asmongold," and others have received backlash from netizens for re-uploading YouTubers' content on their channels. Some even claimed that Twitch streamers were simply reposting content without adding value.