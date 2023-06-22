Asmongold responds to those "hating" on xQc for accepting $100 million Kick contract

Popular MMORPG content creator Zack "Asmongold" has commented on the controversy surrounding French-Canadian personality Felix "xQc," signing a $100 million contract with Kick. On June 22, 2023, Asmongold reviewed a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel discussing xQc's heated interaction with Imane "Pokimane."

He then noticed some fans wondering why netizens on Twitter and Reddit were seemingly "hating" on xQc's decision. The Austin, Texas-based personality responded:

"People really get upset about that s**t. 'LSF (r/LivestreamFail subreddit), Twitter hate xQc for Kick.' Well, I mean, LSF and Twitter are small, whenever you compare it to YouTube, right? It's like, how many people are on, like, LSF? There's like a few thousand? This video came out, like what, eight hours ago? It's got 155,000 views. It's 44 f**king minutes."

Asmongold believes the opinions of the YouTube audience outweigh that of Twitter and Reddit

Asmongold had just begun his livestream when he decided to check out the reactions posted under his recently uploaded YouTube video. After seeing what his community had to say, the content creator responded to those who criticized xQc for accepting a $100 million contract.

According to the co-founder of One True King (OTK), the YouTube comments section is "better" than Reddit and Twitter for determining public opinion:

"So, you go and you look at this, and this is going to give you a better... what's the word for it? Like... a barometer on what the public opinion is. Right? That's what it comes down to. So yeah, it's the sample size. Of course!"

Asmongold said content creators cannot "win over" everyone. He elaborated:

"I mean, again, you can always - the thing is... you've got to remember, there's probably a billion people in the world that f**king hate you! But there's seven billion in the world. So, that means maybe seven billion won't. You're never going to win over, man! Like, you waste your time and you get so upset. You get mad all the f**king time. Getting pissed off about what people think about you. It's whatever."

Timestamp: 00:03:20

Some fans argued that the YouTube comments section could be a "biased" sample size. The World of Warcraft streamer said that "every sample" is biased. He added that he had nothing against Pokimane and explained why people were siding with xQc amidst the debacle:

"'It's a very biased sample.' Every sample is going to be biased, right? Like, my channel. You know, everybody knows that xQc is in front of the screen. I don't really do anything with Pokimane. Right? Like, I don't have anything against her, right? But, I don't do anything with her, either. So people are obviously going to take his side. Everything is going to be biased."

The conversation concluded with Asmongold stating:

"At the end of the day, I think that you should just try to shoot straight and wherever you land, just accept it. Because, if you try to chase people's approval, you're just going to be unhappy for your whole life. Because you will never, ever, ever make people that don't like you, like you. And, if you do, you'll have to sell your soul. So, that's what I think."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Asmongold's take on the xQc-Pokimane controversy elicited over 460 reactions on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the audience had to say:

While one viewer speculated that Asmongold would soon sign a livestreaming contract with Kick, others were taken aback by his statements that the YouTube comments section is a better platform for analyzing public opinion.

