"Get a f**king life" - FaZe Kaysan lashes out at Pokimane amidst the latter's recent drama

On June 22, 2023, FaZe Kaysan chimed in on the recent controversy shrouding Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" by taking to Twitter and calling the streamer "lame." He wanted to know why she believed shifting to another livestreaming platform and making generational wealth was "cringe." Here's what he said in his tweet:

During a livestream earlier today, FaZe Kaysan lashed out at Pokimane and threw shade at her audience. He brought up the aforementioned social media update and speculated that the Moroccan-Canadian personality's agent might have just complained to his manager:

"People who follow and watch you are little f**king people who are like, '(In a mocking tone) Oh, my god, Poki, if you say this, like, it's correct, Poki! Oh, my god, Poki, because you said it, it's correct!' Like, 'We love you, Poki! We stand with Pokimane.' Bro, you are f**king literally lame! I made that tweet and I'm pretty sure your agent reached out to my manager, speaking about how I spoke about you."

The music producer went on to say that the 27-year-old should "get a life":

"Like... bro, get a f**king life! You run this platform. You literally run this platform and think everything you do is right. We all know that..."

Fans react to FaZe Kaysan's call-out to Pokimane amidst recent debacle

As expected, FaZe Kaysan's strong opinions about Pokimane have attracted quite a lot of traction on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter. Here's what the Twitter community had to say:

WallStreetBitcoin @BTCCryptoWatch @kaysan Y'all actually watched one of her clips before? I haven't seen anything from her… you can tell she's fake from 10 screens away

Some Redditors on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit wondered "who" FaZe Kaysan was:

Here are some more pertinent responses from the streamer-focused forum:

A brief summary of the Pokimane-Kick controversy

The catalyst for the entire controversy can be traced to an incident that occurred on June 17, 2023, when Pokimane suggested that Kick uses Twitch's services and that the Amazon-owned platform profits from it. She added that she "didn't really care much" about Kick:

"Respectfully, people that say stuff like this, you don't understand that Kick makes Twitch money. Like, Kick is using Twitch's services. And, if Twitch really wanted, they could just stop giving these services to Kick. But right now, they're just sitting back like, 'Thanks,' I guess. Honestly, I don't really care that much. Yeah. Well, AWS is Amazon and Twitch is Amazon. So, in a way, it is."

The platform's co-founder, Ed "Eddie" Craven, responded to her sentiments, calling it a "strange and uneducated" take. He remarked:

"So, I don't know. If Pokimane recons that's true, then good on Pokimane. Congratulations to her, she thinks that's a good thing. But, I think - it's, you know... it's a very strange take, in my opinion. A very strange take! I think it's almost an uneducated take, to be honest with you. I think, typically, people should avoid publicly commenting on stuff they've got no f**king clue about. But, that's just my take. Anyways."

On June 21, 2023, fans asked the Twitch star if she would consider signing a livestreaming contract with Kick if they offered her a $10 million deal. Right away, the streamer stated that she would not because it would compromise her "ethics and morals":

"Nope! No. It's not because I got, like, $10 million. It's just because... I'm good as I am. Why would I compromise my morals and ethics for more money when I have money?"

The OfflineTV member went on to say that she would rather not make any money and keep her dignity because accepting multi-million dollar deals looks "desperate."

