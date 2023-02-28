"That's called consistency" - HasanAbi responds to Kai Cenat and his friends "getting mad" about him covering streamer controversies

On February 28, Twitch personality Hasan "HasanAbi" held his first-ever livestream from Japan using his PC. While reacting to recent streamer controversies, fans informed Hasan that FaZe Kaysan had been "talking s**t" about him on Kai Cenat's channel.

FaZe Kaysan had expressed his opinion on the political commentator, claiming that he spends "10 hours" reacting to every new scandal. After hearing the comments, HasanAbi burst out laughing and said he was "mad" at Kaysan for criticizing him for doing his job.

Upon hearing what Kai Cenat and Josh "YouRAGE" mentioned, HasanAbi stated:

"People get mad at me for this. But, like, people also simultaneously say I'm too soft on people that I know and appreciate and respect. But, like, yeah! That's called consistency. You know what I mean?"

"I don't know why people get f***king mad" - HasanAbi responds to FaZe Kaysan, Kai Cenat, and YourRAGE's criticism

HasaAbi's attention was drawn to a viewer who claimed that FaZe Kaysan criticized him during a livestream on Kai Cenat's channel. The former opened up the latter's broadcast from February 26, during which Kaysan was heard saying:

"Chat, this is my opinion. If you don't like my opinion, don't like my opinion. I don't hate the guy, either. I just feel like, anytime something hits the wall, bro, this dude wants to react to it for 10 hours and, like, it's, people he even knows. I don't f**k with that. So even when there's a certain situation we know about, it's like, a whole news report about it. I don't f**k with that, bro!"

Hasan began laughing after hearing the FaZe member's take and responded by saying:

"Yeah, what the f**k? He's mad that, like, I'm doing what I do. Also (Your)RAGE does that, too! What the f**k? He's like, 'I can't believe he's doing the news. It's very f**ked up that the news guy is doing the news.'"

He then continued watching Kai Cenat's livestream and shared his own thoughts and opinions:

"I said, his job is like, 'They can show you lots of love. But if that happens, he's on you.'"

Timestamp: 02:36:45

YourRAGE concurred with the Streamer of the Year and added:

"I feel like, if you become, like, the bestest of friends and if you get in some controversy, he's on my a**."

HasanAbi responded to the criticism by saying that he was "consistent" with his opinions. He elaborated on the statement:

"I am very, very understanding of people who f**k up. I always say it, like, I always say, 'Look, good people do bad things sometimes.' Especially when I talk about people that I know. People that I think are good people. But, like... yeah, of course! If you do something wrong, I'm like, 'I'm going to f**king, you know, cover it as objectively as possible.'"

He was also perplexed as to why people were irked when he covered streamer controversies:

"I don't know why people get f**king mad. Especially, because I still give people the benefit of the doubt."

Fans react to HasanAbi's clip

HasanAbi's response to FaZe Kaysan, Kai Cenat, and YourRAGE was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most notable fan reactions were along these lines:

HasanAbi is one of Twitch's most popular Just Chatting streamers and has 2,454,624 followers on his channel. At the time of writing, he was hosting livestreams from Japan, along with YouTube Gaming stars Rachell "Valkyrae" and Thomas "Sykkuno."

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes