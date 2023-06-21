"It is kind of a weird situation" - Valkyrae discusses xQc's $100 million with Kick, calls the platform "bad" for being associated with gambling

On June 21, 2023, YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" commented on fellow content creator Felix "xQc" signing a two-year, non-exclusive Kick contract worth $100 million. The discussion began when she revealed that she had an off-stream conversation about the topic with Imane "Pokimane." The latter was surprised at the former for congratulating xQc on signing a deal with the platform.

Valkyrae described the situation as "kind of weird" because Kick is backed by Stake.com, a cryptocurrency gambling website. She remarked:

"I do want to make it clear that... it is kind of a weird situation because the platform is run by... crypto... crypto-gambling and promotes gambling. Which is the bad part."

Valkyrae explains why she believes a livestreaming platform backed by a crypto-gambling website is "bad"

While playing Only Up! earlier today, Valkyrae's attention was drawn to viewers who brought up the recent controversy surrounding Pokimane. She then mentioned her private conversation with the former OfflineTV member, saying:

"I had a discussion with Poki the other day, actually. Privately. I tweeted, 'Congrats to xQc and Kick,' because I think it's like a win-win situation for both parties. And, she reached out and was like, 'Kind of surprised that you were publicly supporting it.'

The 100 Thieves co-owner stated that xQc's deal with Kick was a "weird" situation. She explained why she believed a livestreaming platform backed by a cryptocurrency gambling website was "bad":

"Long story short, I like gambling, personally. I think it's fine to do, you know if you're of age. You can gamble but you can afford to lose. You're okay with it. It's all good."

Timestamp: 02:23:20

According to Valkyrae, things get "messy" when people susceptible to addiction or minors watch gambling-related content. She added that this could lead to people going bankrupt:

"The part that gets messy is when you're streaming it. Some people that shouldn't, like, people that are prone to addiction. People that are underage, using their parents' credit cards, or whatever. That's where it gets really messy because it's the wrong kind of viewer that may watch it and get addicted to it. Or, go bankrupt, or something. That's the part, that's like, 'That sucks!'"

Valkyrae then claimed that, aside from political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi," everyone would accept a $100 million deal. She added that the monetary sum is a life-changing amount:

"It's tricky because I don't think there's anyone, except for Hasan, that would reject $100 million. Because that's, like... in my eyes, when I think what would I do with $100 million - like, I would, like, giveaway, like, $90 million to so many people! That's, like, a life-changing amount! You know what I mean? Yeah, you would be going to an immoral site, probably, but, like, I wouldn't personally gamble."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Valkyrae's revelation about her private discussion with Pokimane and her thoughts on xQc's Kick deal amassed over 52 reactions on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

xQc reacted to Valkyrae's clip during a livestream on the same day. After hearing the YouTuber describe his deal with Kick as a "weird situation," the former Overwatch pro was stunned and sat in silence for a few minutes.

