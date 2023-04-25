"I talk to my computer" - Valkyrae claims livestreaming has hurt her social skills "a lot"

On April 25, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" opened up about how livestreaming has hurt her social skills. The discussion began when she mentioned that she would soon be seeing her sister at the latter's bachelorette party.

The YouTuber revealed some details about her conversation with her sibling in which she had admitted to being nervous and not knowing "how to party." However, Rae had assured her sister that she would attend the event and try to be the "best social butterfly."

Valkyrae's attention was then drawn to viewers saying that they had no idea the streamer had a "fake life." The co-owner of 100 Thieves burst out laughing and responded that she spends the majority of her time interacting with people through her computer screen. She elaborated:

"I have a life. It's just... weird, you know? Because what I do is, I talk to people I don't know. I talk to my computer for seven years! I've been talking to my monitor for literally almost eight years, now! And... I can't even see your face! I literally can't see your face. And you know what? I think that f**ked me up a little bit. Like, mentally, I think it has hurt my social skills a lot!"

"I think something's wrong with streamers" - Valkyrae talks about being a content creator and compares it to being a "normie"

Valkyrae was ten minutes into her broadcast on April 25 when she discussed how livestreaming has impacted her social skills. She cited the example of her sister, a dental hygienist, who interacts with strangers with ease. The Los Angeles-based creator finds this astonishing, so she claimed that something was "wrong" with streamers:

"I realized, I think streaming for as long as I have, has.. I think something's wrong with streamers. I really do."

Valkyrae then shared her thoughts on being a "normie":

"So, when I say, 'Normie,' you know, it's like people that are like, off the internet. They live, like, they have real, quote-unquote, 'real lives,' that I just, like, don't really relate to. For one, being pregnant. A lot of my sister's friends are married, engaged, or pregnant! Literally, I'm pretty sure half the girls going are quite literally pregnant and slash, or had a baby recently!"

Timestamp: 00:10:15

The conversation continued with Valkyrae informing her audience that she would not be livestreaming that weekend. However, she will keep her community updated via Instagram.

"I will probably be posting on my Insta Story a lot, to you know, 'Act busy,' so I don't have to... make eye contact with people. You know what I mean? Like, be on my phone. I'm going to be, 'So busy, working.'"

Fans react to the livestream

Fans in the YouTube comments section shared heartfelt messages for the streamer. Here's a snapshot of some:

Valkyrae is one of the most influential personalities on YouTube, having amassed more than 3.8 million subscribers. In addition to being an internet sensation, Rachell is also the face of the British fitness brand Gymshark.

