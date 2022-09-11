Valkyrae announces she’s one of the new faces of fitness brand Gymshark

Popular British fitness apparel and accessories brand Gymshark and streaming giant Valkyrae have officially joined hands. Taking to her Instagram and Twitter handle, Valkyrae confirmed the news, eliciting a wave of positive reactions from streamers, fans, and followers worldwide.

On September 10, Gymshark shared an image of an advertisement in Times Square, New York, teasing the upcoming project involving none other than YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae." Using her iconic Twitter bio "hihihiihihiiihi" in the teaser post, the company managed to attract massive attention. Gymshark's tweet was an instant hit, racking up over 7K likes in no time.

Netizens sent into frenzy after Valkyrae confirmed as new face of Gymshark

The official announcement post for the collaboration was made less than two hours ago and has already gone viral, racking up over 110K likes on Instagram. Suffice to say, fans are absolutely delighted to see their favorite streamer on a Times Square advertising board.

Fans have reacted to the post, congratulating Rae for this recent feat. Here's how everyone showered her with positive and wholesome messages:

Fans react to initial tweet from Gymshark

Fans on Twitter were delighted to learn about the 30-year-old content creator collaborating with the activewear brand as Valkyrae is extremely dedicated to her workout schedule and fitness regimen. Most people were absolutely thrilled about the upcoming merch, and some even congratulated Rae for collaborating with such a prominent fitness brand.

Here's what fans had to say:

Notably, this isn't the first time the UK-based activewear brand has collaborated with high-profile influencers and popular gyms around the world. For instance, in 2018, Gymshark collaborated with one of America's biggest gym chains, Gold Gym, to launch limited-edition performance wear.

About Gymshark

Founded back in June 2012, Gymshark is a British fitness brand, manufacturer, and retailer headquartered in Solihull, England. With a wide range of products, Gymshark is currently one of the most popular and widely loved activewear companies around, supported by over 5.8 million social media followers and customers in 100s countries. Two years ago, the company was valued at over £1 billion.

Starting out as a small handmade bodybuilding-apparel business being run out of founder Ben Francis's garage, Gymshark is now one of the fastest growing fitness wear brands in the world. The company has cultivated a dedicated Gen-Z fanbase through campaigns and collaborations with prominent online influencers and social media personalities..

Now, with Valkyrae being one of Gymshark's new faces, it will be interesting to see how well its fitness merch performs in the market.

