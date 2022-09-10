"You can crush a watermelon with those bad boys": Fans left awestruck after Valkyrae shows off workout results

A good diet and consistent workout regimen can do wonders, which is precisely what YouTube Gaming powerhouse Rachell "Valkyrae" is sticking to these days. Taking to her official Instagram and Twitter handle five days ago, she posted a couple of pictures flaunting her biceps and insanely ripped leg muscles.

Naturally, as soon as the pictures were posted, they went viral, racking up over 493K likes and thousands of comments on Instagram. Several prominent content creators and fans rushed to shower her with wholesome messages and praise. Suffice to say, Rae's godly physique has indeed left fans awestruck.

HasanAbi, a popular left-wing political commentator who is known for his bold remarks, said:

"You can crush a watermelon with those bad boys."

Valkyrae shows off godly physique

In the pictures, the American YouTube streamer can be seen showing off her insanely ripped biceps and core progress. Everyone also seemed to love her gym wear.

The 30-years-old often talks about her fitness and workout routine on her livestreams as well as her Instagram handle, motivating her audience to switch to a healthy lifestyle.

As per the streaming sensation, she likes to engage in weight training and bodyweight exercises with a focus on her core and lower body. Valkyrae has shared a few posts on her official Instagram handle in the past related to her activities in the gym.

Social media in awe of Rae's post-workout selfies

As expected, her post-workout pictures have made waves on the internet, eliciting a lot of reactions from fans, creators, and streamers. Bella Poarch, one of Rae's extremely close friends, responded to her uploads with a lovely message. Other prominent streamers were also seen in the comment section commending and hyping up Valkyrae.

Some reactions to the pictures (Image via Valkyrae/Instagram)

Thousands of her followers also reacted to her recent images. Here's what they had to say:

Fans react to the pictures (Image via Valkyrae/Instagram)

The American streamer always manages to turn heads with her mesmerizing beauty. For instance, in February, she collaborated with music artist and internet sensation Bella Poarch for a Valentine's Day-themed photo shoot that blew up in the community. In the pictures, the two could be seen in stunning red and black outfits, using various props to accentuate the look. The post has garnered over 759K likes and thousands of comments on Instagram.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh