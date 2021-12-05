"Normie music": Nmplol's chat clowns him after he reveals 2021 Spotify Wrapped results ft. Ed Sheeran, Corpse Husband

Nick "Nmplol" Polom was not spared from his Twitch chat after he revealed the data from his 2021 Spotify Wrapped on stream.

The content creator was sponsored by the music-streaming app to promote their Spofty Wrapped, which entailed him streaming his reactions to the results. However, what he didn't expect was to be "attacked" by his viewers for his "normie taste in music."

Nmplol's Spotify-sponsored stream backfires

Nick "Nmplol" Polom was paid by Spotify to do a stream on the app's end-of-the-year service "Spotify Wrapped," which showcases a user's listening habits throughout the year and compares it with others'.

During Nmplol's own Wrapped statistics showcase, the whole segment went horribly wrong after the streamer's listening habits were apparently not up to the mark for his viewers.

The app posed a question to Polom, where it listed three statements and the OTK member had to pick one of them. The statements were,

"The artist you binge-listened to the most was CORPSE (Husband)."

"The song you binge-listened to the most was Bad Liar."

"Your #1 Spotify playist of the year was Songs to Sing in the Shower."

Nmplol was confused from the start, not sure which one was the correct answer. He picked the second option, which turned out to be a lie.

While the lie itself wasn't the problem for his chat, it was that the actual answer was CORPSE. According to the app, Nmplol binge-listened to CORPSE's E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE the most out of any other song this year.

This immediately led to a wave of his fans calling him a normie. Unfortunately for him, this was just the start.

For Nmplol viewers, it was "the last straw" when they spotted English pop singer Ed Sheeran among the streamer's top five artists of the year. Nick continued laughing throughout the entire showcase, repeatedly coming to his own defense by stating that he had "no idea" how any of it was true.

However, Nick didn't deny Ed Sheeran was part of his Wrapped. Nmplol explained that Sheeran "makes (him) feel like love inside."

Nick is known to tease his viewers and play around with them, especially when they ask big requests. In an earlier stream, despite repeated questions asking him to talk about the drama between Blaire "QTCinderella" and Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, he completely avoided addressing it in the most Nmplol-way possible.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul