"He should've expected her to be literally so insane" - Asmongold "completely supports" xQc amidst the latter's drama with Adept

During a recent livestream, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts on the controversy shrouding fellow content creator Felix "xQc" and his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." For those unaware, on June 7, 2023, the former Overwatch pro had to abruptly end his livestream after he got to know that the security in one of his residences in Austin, Texas had been compromised.

Timestamp: 01:11:00

The following day, xQc shared a cryptic house tour video on Twitter. He later provided context for the incident, claiming that he "caved in" after Adept called him to his old house for "safety reasons." A police officer was also seen in the video.

Asmongold believed that the situation was "weird, sad, and awful." He voiced his support for the French-Canadian personality and added:

"'He stayed the night at the place. What the f**k?' I know, like, he should have expected her to be literally so insane that she would take pictures of her hand with a ring that she says that he bought next to him, while he's asleep. Like, I'm sorry. But, he just expected her to be a normal human being. And yeah, big L on that one, huh! Like, I completely support him, by the way."

Asmongold says Adept is "totally wrong" amidst the streamer's ongoing controversy with xQc

The minute-long YouTube clip began with fans asking Asmongold to chime in on the ongoing drama involving xQc and Adept. He said:

"I mean, if you're talking about the stuff with Adept, I just think that... I think it's sad. It's just weird. It's sad and... it's just awful!"

Viewers then brought up the topic of xQc staying with Adept at his old house, and the One True King (OTK) co-founder responded by talking about Adept allegedly photographing the Twitch streamer while he was sleeping. After voicing his support for Felix, Asmongold added:

"It seems like Adept is totally wrong in every regard. It's incredible what people can get away with, whenever they lose all sense of dignity and self-control. You know, a crazy girlfriend or a crazy boyfriend will absolutely, completely obliterate your life."

The conversation concluded with Asmongold citing the example of the mythological figure, Succubus:

"Like, you know, like, you know what a Succubus is? Like, in like ancient mythology, is it they f**k you until you die. They suck every bit of life force out of you, until you are a lifeless husk and you collapse on the ground, dead! And, that is what they are!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The 32-year-old's take on xQc and Adept's controversy drew more than 268 reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snippet of some pertinent ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's take (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

YouTube investigator Henry Resilient lauded the MMORPG streamer for discussing the debacle. Meanwhile, another community member expressed sympathy for xQc.

Poll : 0 votes