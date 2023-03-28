Popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Toby "Tubbo" has concluded his massive subathon. Dubbed the "Tubbathon" by many fans, the creator went live at the beginning of March and had stayed live ever since, extending the duration of his stream with each subscription. Starting the month with 9,000 subscribers, he received 30,000 new subs throughout the course of his subathon. Once it ended, he had been live for 27 consecutive days.

Friends and fellow Minecraft creators congratulated Tubbo on the massive success of his "Tubbathon." TommyInnIt complimented his work ethic.

"You are a legend my Tubs. Most hard working little b****** out there."

Tubbo's subathon ends after 27 days

Tubbo is a Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer who rose to fame on the DreamSMP Minecraft server in 2020. He's continued to collaborate with several big Minecraft creators, including Dream, TommyInnit, and others.

He has since amassed a following of over 5 million subscribers on his Twitch channel, as well as 3 million on his YouTube channel. His popularity netted him an opportunity with esports organization Misfits Gaming. Since joining Misfits, he has created a Minecraft server of his own, TubNet.

Starting in early March, the streamer began his very own subathon, promising to continuously stream for an indefinite amount of time, extending the timer for each subscription he received. At the beginning of his "Tubbathon," he had just over 9,000 subscribers on his Twitch channel. At one point during his stream, he received so many subscribers that the timer was set to just over five days.

While continuously livestreaming throughout the subathon, the streamer participated in numerous events such as QTCinderella's Streamer Awards, Twitch Rivals' Squid Craft Games, and Noxcrew's MCC. He also kept his stream live while sleeping and traveling.

Today, 27 days later, Tubbo's subathon concluded. By the end of the stream, he had received 30,000 new subscribers. This propelled him into Twitch's top ten "Most subscribed to" channels, sitting ninth overall. Although he did not break his previous subscription count record of nearly 47,000, his current total of 39,000 is certainly nothing to scoff at.

Friends and fellow creators congratulated him on the success of the "Tubbathon," praising his hard work both during the subathon and throughout his content creation career.

Jack Manifold @JackManifoldTV @TubboLive Very proud of you King. Sorry I didn’t try to save you, it just hurt too much last time @TubboLive Very proud of you King. Sorry I didn’t try to save you, it just hurt too much last time https://t.co/HfQTw9nw30

With his subathon finally coming to an end, it remains to be seen if Tubbo will look to ride that momentum or take some well-deserved time off.

