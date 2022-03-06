Minecraft Streamer Tubbo has a haircut mishap on his subathon stream

Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Toby “Tubbo” has been doing a lot during his ongoing "Tubbathon" livestream. The stream includes collaborations with many different content creators and has Tubbo participating in a ton of fun activities and conversations. The progress of the streams is tracked by numbering each passing day.

Day 3 of the subathon event had Tubbo talking about his dead PCs and memories from his trip to the US. However, one of the highlights of the video was a haircut he received from friend and fellow Minecraft streamer Aimee “Aimsey." Highlights from Day 3 can be found below.

Minecraft star Tubbo’s has a chaotic haircut session during Tubbathon

The haircut was the longest segment of the Day 3 stream, and took over 20 minutes to complete. As Tubbo prepared himself and draped a towel around himself, Aimsey said her hands were shaking, and that she was really nervous.

Even Tubbo himself had doubts that he was in the right hands. Tubbo's hair had been a staple of his look online and he was most identified by his long and messy hairdo.

“Alright AimseyTV, how bad is it gonna be?”

Aimsey started with the back of Toby’s head, as he continued to express his hesitation with what was happening and what was about to follow. As she snipped off the first lock of hair, Tubbo exclaimed and laughed in disbelief. He claimed that he felt the pressure of her cutting his hair.

As viewers of the chat Aimsey directed and gave her suggestions as to how she should go about the process, a determined Tubbo asked Aimsey to go through with the haircut:

“Just go for it, AimseyTV.”

The stream’s viewers battled chaos with chaos, as the cutting process had Aimsey question her every action. Tubbo kept taking nervous glances at the stream, looking at the chat, and also tried to discern the condition of his precious hair. The viewers encouraged Aimsey as well.

At one point, many viewers told Aimsey to first brush Tubbo’s hair, which was technically one of the prerequisites of the process. The comments eventually came to Tubbo's notice and Aimsey started brushing Tubbo’s hair.

The chat was absolutely chaotic at the time and was thoroughly judging every step Aimsey took. This prompted her to vent her frustration out and utter a hilarious comment towards the chat.

“Stop backseat gaming my hairdressing.”

At one point in the video, Aimsey was too scared to go on and swapped the job with another one of Tubbo’s friends. Soon after that, however, Toby was seen cutting his own hair. The shocked reactions of his very nervous friends could be seen right beside him. As the video came to an end, Aimsey was relieved and reassured Tubbo that his hair looked good.

As Tubbo went for a shower, Aimsey had some final words on the matter for the chat:

“Chat, I’m sorry if anyone is upset with my haircutting skills, I think it looked pretty nice. I’ve never done it before, he was very adamant on me doing it.”

Reactions to Tubbo's haircut debacle

Many fans reacted to Tubbo's livestreamed haircut on Twitter and gave their opinion as as to how it looked. While many compared the Minecraft streamer's post-haircut look to Will Byers from Stranger Things, others came up with beautiful pieces of fanart.

cedar🕯🎗 doing ok @cedarshade_ I call this game: everyone give tubbo a haircut I call this game: everyone give tubbo a haircut https://t.co/prFG9FvdmD

floorb minecraft🐝 :D @flooorb_ DONT MIND ME

🕯🕯🕯🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 TUBBO GETS 🕯

🕯 A GOOD 🕯

🕯 HAIR CUT 🕯

🕯🕯🕯🕯 DONT MIND ME 🕯🕯🕯🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 TUBBO GETS 🕯 🕯 A GOOD 🕯 🕯 HAIR CUT 🕯 🕯🕯🕯🕯

Tubbo is one of the most influential Minecraft streamers on the internet. His funny YouTube and Twitch content, and his various collaborations with members of the Dream SMP Minecraft server like TommyInnit and Ranboo have made him one of the most loved and adored people in the Minecraft community.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan