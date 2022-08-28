Why is Tubbo's Minecraft server TubNet delayed?

Minecraft streamer Tubbo's upcoming server, TubNet, recently faced some unfortunate issues, due to which the launch of the server got delayed. In a recent official video, Tubbo addressed and apologized for the delay and gave an in-depth reason to keep all his fans up-to-date with the situation. Players need to wait a little longer to jump into the brand new server.

The Minecraft server will have loads of new minigames like Crystal Rush, Light Strike, and more.

It will also be available on both Java and Bedrock Edition, catering to everyone who plays the sandbox game. Creating a server for both editions and keeping them equal can be very tricky; hence, fans are extremely supportive of their favorite content creator.

Tubbo addresses TubNet's release delay

In a recent developer update video, Tubbo spoke to thousands of fans who were eagerly waiting for the server and apologized after announcing that the server would not go public on August 26.

He further explained how everything was fine on their end, but the company that managed and set up the server ran into some issues. Usually, large servers in Minecraft often run on very high bandwidth and the best computers. Hence, they are able to handle thousands of online players at once. This is where TubNet's server provider, Cloudflare, faced the problem.

During several beta tests hosted by the team, the server was unable to handle the number of players that joined at once. Since Tubbo is a world-famous Minecraft content creator, nearly all his fans flooded the servers in both Java and Bedrock Edition. The influx of players bottlenecked Cloudflair's server, eventually resulting in a delay in the launch.

Luckily, all these problems were detected during the beta testing of the server itself. Hence, once the server is officially launched for everyone, there will be no such hiccups.

Tubbo explained what happened to the server and thanked everyone for being patient and supportive (Image via YouTube/TubNet)

Tubbo also mentioned how his team will continue to work on the minigames and bring in new additions even sooner than planned. Lastly, he appreciated all the feedback given by thousands of players and fans in order to improve the server even more. He further thanked the owners of other servers who gave him useful advice and helped him work on the massive project.

Reaction from fans on TubNet's delayed launch

anna :D || 🎗shine bright techno @purplebeanuser @TubNet its ok toby! as much excitement i felt, if you need some help extra time to make it better and to confirm everything take your time king<3 @TubNet its ok toby! as much excitement i felt, if you need some help extra time to make it better and to confirm everything take your time king<3

Mars! @SKELEMARS @TubNet hey, y'all are all good!! delays and moved release dates happen all the time, and there's no doubt in my mind that y'all are using this time to make the server be as amazing as you can :) we'll all be waiting patiently!! take your time kings!! @TubNet hey, y'all are all good!! delays and moved release dates happen all the time, and there's no doubt in my mind that y'all are using this time to make the server be as amazing as you can :) we'll all be waiting patiently!! take your time kings!!

spideyarmy @spideyarmy_ @TubNet TAKE YOUR TIME! WE ALL KNOW IT'S GOING TO BE AMAZING WHEN IT'S OUT AND ARE ALL SUPER EXCITED! @TubNet TAKE YOUR TIME! WE ALL KNOW IT'S GOING TO BE AMAZING WHEN IT'S OUT AND ARE ALL SUPER EXCITED!

Bee 🐷👑🎗 @BeeQueen_Live @TubNet DON'T WORRY!!! We wpuld rather you put in the extra time than you putting out a server you arent happy with!! You should be happy with the server too!! @TubNet DON'T WORRY!!! We wpuld rather you put in the extra time than you putting out a server you arent happy with!! You should be happy with the server too!!

🎗floorb minecraft :D 🐝 @flooorb_ @TubNet take your time king, i know all of the team is working hard to do the best they can <3 @TubNet take your time king, i know all of the team is working hard to do the best they can <3

Tubbo is one of the most loved Minecraft content creators on YouTube and Twitch; hence, his fans flooded social media platforms to console and uplift him. They completely understood that it is common for such massive projects to run into a plethora of issues, and they were happy to wait a little longer for the server.

As of now, there is no news as to when the server will go public. Tubbo and other server team members will keep players and fans updated on their progress through YouTube, Twitter, and Discord.

