Minecraft server TubNet's new gameplay trailer out

TubNet, Minecraft streamer Tubbo's upcoming server, recently released another trailer where they showcased a minigame called Crystal Rush. Tubbo himself teased millions of his fans regarding the trailer on his Twitter handle. Since the server is coming soon, players are ecstatic to get a sneak peek at what it offers.

TubNet is a Minecraft server for both Java and Bedrock Edition. It has been under development for quite some time but is finally getting released sometime in August 2022.

It will pack loads of minigames and activities to keep players hooked. At this year's TwitchCon Twitch Rivals event, the server was officially announced by Tubbo and several content creators and streamers played some minigames on it.

Minecraft server TubNet's new gameplay trailer highlighted a new gamemode

Before the trailer was released, Tubbo announced its release on Twitter and posted a screenshot. Being a highly influential streamer, he has millions of fans who were excited about the server and wanted to know more. He sent out a couple of tweets hyping the followers about the trailer.

He also gave fans a small sneak peek of the trailer through a screenshot of a player standing in the server's world. He also mentioned the exact release time of the trailer.

Once the trailer was released, it gained a lot of views within a few hours. Players saw a new type of minigame that will be introduced on the upcoming Minecraft server. The trailer's storyline was set about a mysterious crystal being transported across the city. The crystal inside a safe container became unstable and spread across the city.

New GUI used in the server, showcasing custom-made boxes for specific minigames (Image via YouTube/TubNet)

The minigame begins as players spawn in groups and will fight for the arena's central area. They must gather crystals and other custom weapons to have the edge over their opponents.

After this, they will need to go to the center of the arena and place their nexus of blocks and shards. Once done, they must protect it from other players coming to claim the center.

In the gameplay trailer, players see several custom powerups, trading systems to get more weapons, and much more. There are different kinds of arenas in which players can fight against each other. It is a unique blend of several traditional minigames in other famous Minecraft servers.

Reaction from fans on the TubNet's gameplay trailer

After the trailer's release, thousands of enthusiastic fans flooded the social media platforms, eagerly talking about it. Many commented under Tubbo's tweets, while others tweeted separately about how good the minigames look.

