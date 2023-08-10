"Read chats of streamers that you sign": Tubbo calls out Kick co-founder Bijan Tehrani for hate speech on the platform

Minecraft streamer Tobias "Tubbo" has called out Bijan Tehrani for not doing enough to tackle hate speech on Kick within a day of criticizing Sapnap for joining the platform. Tehrani is one of the co-founders of the up-and-coming streaming service, which has connections to the controversial crypto-gambling website Stake.

After a clip of Tubbo blasting Sapnap's decision to join Kick went viral on X, formerly Twitter, Tehrani openly tagged the streamer to ask what they should be doing to address the issue.

The Twitch star's reply has gained a lot of traction on social media, as he called the platform out for signing controversial streamers after they get banned from Twitch. This is possibly a reference to Adin Ross, who was banned from the Amazon-owned platform and is known for openly denigrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Tehrani then stated that hate speech on Kick would result in a ban, but Tubbo disagreed. Ridiculing the statement, the Englishman said the co-founder should read what kind of things his streamers say in chat:

“Hate Speech results in a ban on Kick”- this is laughable. Ridiculous. Do you even read the chats of Streamers that you sign?"

"Twitch isn't signing streamers banned on other platforms for hate speech": Tubbo seemingly criticizes Kick for bringing Adin Ross as a co-owner

Kick has been at the center of a lot of criticism for a number of reasons. One of the things that a lot of people pointed out, which also resulted in streamers like Pokimane publicly debating xQc after his $100-million deal with the platform, is its connections to Stake, a crypto-gambling website that has been put on a ban list by Twitch for being unregulated in the US.

As a relatively new platform, Kick's moderation has been another big thing that people have criticized, and big names associated with the platform have not helped. Only a couple of months ago, Adin Ross, who has equity in the company and is one of its staunchest supporters online after Trainwreckstv, got into hot water after he made a comment threatening the LGBTQ+ community.

This is exactly the argument that Tubbo made in his tweet to the streaming platform's co-founder Bijan Tehrani. He noted that, unlike Twitch, Kick is actively signing streamers banned on other platforms for controversies.

Tubbo also appeared to reference Ross's anti-LGBTQ+ comments when he wrote:

"Twitch isn’t signing streamers who’ve been banned on other platforms for “hate speech” and giving them contracts worth millions of dollars, and especially not making them co-owners of the platform."

This goes back to his initial comment on the stream about Sapnap joining Kick, where he said:

"I'm just going to say it, like, frankly. The majority of Sapnap's demographic is people in communities such as the LGBTQIA+, younger demographic, and stuff like that. I feel like this platform is not a safe place to be openly trans. Not a safe place to be openly Jewish. Not a safe place to be Black, for example. It's insane!"

Twitter reactions to Tubbo calling out Kick's co-founder

Fans of the Minecraft streamer were quite elated with his response and encouraged him to continue bringing up issues to Kick's co-founder.

Adin Ross' antics have long attracted negative attention, and this is not the first time that he has been called out. HasanAbi, a popular political commentator and a staunch anti-gambling advocate, once lauded Kick and wished them success but noted how Ross could be the platform's biggest liability.