Fousey gets kicked out of a restaurant after bomb threats are called at the location, later sends an "SOS" message

Controversial internet personality Yousef "Fousey" has made headlines yet again after he was kicked out of a restaurant during an IRL stream. For those unaware, the vlogger is currently hosting a subathon, and on August 20, 2023, he was dining at an eatery in Scottsdale, Arizona. At one point, employees approached the streamer and informed him that the location had received bomb threats.

Fousey eventually agreed to leave the premises and stated that one of the employees appeared to be crying. Claiming he did not want to hurt their feelings, the 33-year-old said:

"I'll leave. It's okay. You seem like you're going to cry. I don't want to hurt your feelings. Nobody is doing a bomb threat, man. Wake up! Nobody is doing a bomb threat. It's a 13-year-old at home, trying to scare you. Don't cry. Somebody called in a bomb threat in 2018 and made me lose millions of dollars. They're doing this to have fun with me, not you guys."

The streamer then lashed out at the restaurant, stating that he would not be paying for the food. He added:

"I don't want the food, by the way. I'm not paying for it. No, f**k this restaurant! I don't want the food. I don't know why you're laughing. You guys are kicking me out."

"I'm getting swatted and doxed every two seconds" - Fousey sends an "SOS" after getting kicked out of a restaurant after bomb threats are called

When Fousey was asked to leave the restaurant after bomb threats were made, he began recording an "SOS" message, in which he claimed he was being swatted and doxed "every two seconds."

The Twitch and Kick streamer provided a brief summary of what occurred, saying:

"Hey, guys. SOS! Just tried eating at a restaurant. The waitress came to the; the manager came to the table crying. She said, 'I'm getting bomb threats.' And she was scared as s**t for her life. She said, 'I'm scared for my patrons inside.' So, it's getting to that point. I'm getting swatted and doxed every two seconds now. I need somebody to advise, please!"

Fousey then recorded a second message, in which he described an interaction with security personnel. He elaborated:

"The security detail told me he worked with the US government and he said this is the craziest thing he's ever seen. And he said I need at least two security minimum."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Drama Alert's clip featuring Fousey getting kicked out of a restaurant after bomb threats were made received over 96 reactions. Here's what netizens commented:

This isn't the first time Fousey has been kicked out of an establishment live on his subathon. On August 14, 2023, he got into a heated argument with security at a bar and was sternly asked to leave.