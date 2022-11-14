"I will legit mute the voices!" – Twitch streamer lashes out at God of War Ragnarok’s backseat gaming

Twitch streamer Elias "Elajjaz" expressed frustration at the newly released God of War Ragnarok during a recent livestream.

Elajjaz was in Vanaheim, fighting against one of the main bosses, Nidhogg. Although he was tackling the boss skillfully, a major in-game character, Freya, was seemingly backseat gaming by giving out instructions as to what moves he should be making.

The voice lines and dialog visibly frustrated the Twitch streamer, and he lashed out at the game:

"Oh my god! I will legit mute the voices! Holy f**k, man!"

Twitch streamer Elajjaz voices his frustration at God of War Ragnarok's in-game prompts

During a livestream on November 10, Elajjaz progressed through Freya's quest line and reached the final boss of the zone. The Swedish personality died to the boss a few times as he was playing the game on the hardest difficulty.

Elajjaz tried once again, and this time he could not contain his frustration at Freya's in-game voice lines. He said:

"The backseat! Yeah! I was literally standing there, trying to see what attacks he was doing. And then eventually I was going to close the ground. But, no. Freya did not like that, huh?"

Freya appeared to comment on the Twitch streamer's timing after he mistimed a dodge. The remark annoyed Elajjaz, and he jokingly told the in-game character to stop talking.

(Timestamp: 08:30:48)

The backseat gaming did not stop there, as Freya continued to instruct the content creator, telling him what moves he should be making. A few moments later, Nidhogg killed Elajjaz in-game. He began laughing and said:

"Bro! That was a fast one. What is that, dude? Parry that? What? Come on! I'm not brain dead, all right?"

As the Twitch streamer continued playing the game, Freya told him to get closer to the boss and seemingly threw shade at his strategy. Elajjaz replied:

"But I can't close the ground. The guy has AOE (area of effect) in front of him! Shut up! This is ridiculous! This is insane!"

Elajjaz was able to defeat the boss roughly 10 minutes later and ended his nine-hour stream soon after.

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's experience playing God of War Ragnarok

The gameplay clip made an appearance on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and went viral.

More than 287 community members weighed in, with one Redditor joking that the game apparently had the Twitch chat as an NPC:

Redditor u/Porkton talked about how he disliked games that did not have an option to disable the in-game help:

One community member asked viewers to imagine how it would feel if there was an NPC in Soulsborne games that constantly gave them advice:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Elajjaz is a partnered Twitch streamer who is known for playing the Soulsborne genre and undertaking various challenges. He has played Dark Souls for more than 1,000 hours on his channel.

Elajjaz currently has 441,341 followers and averages more than 8.2k viewers per stream.

