“I don’t have to ask nicely” - Fousey gets into an argument with security, ends up getting kicked out of a bar

Streamer Yousef "Fousey" has been making headlines recently due to the viral-worthy moments from his livestreams. This trend continued today, August 14, as he was seen being kicked out of a casino-cum-bar. The reason behind this incident was his attempt to livestream himself offering to cover the bills for unfamiliar women at a table and requesting their contact numbers.

Upon approaching the women, the streamer and his cameraman attracted security's attention. Two guards entered the frame, demanding Fousey's departure. Tension escalated when the creator asked the guards to talk "nicely" and was met with the guard's curt reply:

"I don’t have to ask nicely."

Fousey's recent stream catches further scrutiny as streamer gets kicked out of casino

Fousey, in the midst of a streaming comeback, has signed a non-exclusive contract with Kick following a Twitch ban. In the past few weeks, he has generated multiple viral moments, one of which involved an incident at an airport where he attempted to kiss a clearly drunk woman and also claimed to have s*x with her off-camera.

Once again today, he has grabbed the attention of the online community due to a verbal altercation he engaged in with security personnel at a Los Angeles casino. During the stream, one of the security guards approached him and directed him to leave, saying:

"Let's do that then (leave) because we have people complaining."

The streamer responded by stating:

"I gotta pay for their drinks. I just gotta pay for their drinks. I'm about to leave. First thing I said when you came up. Respectfully. I'm gonna pay for their drinks and leave."

Afterwards, the streamer proceeded to request the women's contact numbers, prompting another guard to intervene and emphasize that livestreaming inside the bar was not permissible. This led to a brief dispute, with the streamer referring to the guard as "Paul Blart."

After the argument, he posted a video recording in which he criticized the hotel's staff members and tagged them. He exclaimed:

"F**k you and your hotel. They're kicking us out (to the camera). So disrespectful."

Fousey posts video lambasting the casino (Image via Twitter)

What the fans said

The clip has already garnered a lot of reactions from both the r/Livestreamfail subreddit and Twitter. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans critical of his behavior (Image via twitter)

Yousef faced his second ban this month for livestreaming himself driving recklessly, singing along to Eminem's "Stan" tune. Those familiar with the music video will know that it originally depicted drunken driving and crashing at the end. The streamer appeared to have imitated a similar act for the sake of his stream.