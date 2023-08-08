Fousey joins Kick after getting banned from Twitch following accusations that he took advantage of drunk woman

Yousef "FouseyTube," or Fousey, has announced his arrival on streaming platform Kick following his suspension from Twitch on August 7, 2023. The streamer recently came under significant scrutiny after being accused of exploiting a visibly inebriated woman at an airport. The woman was also believed to be a survivor of s*xual trafficking, further intensifying the backlash.

In the wake of the controversy, Fousey shared a detailed message in which he expressed his intention to take a hiatus. He also disclosed that he was undergoing medical treatment.

On August 8, 2023, however, the YouTuber took to his Twitter account to reveal that he would be streaming on Kick. He wrote:

"Hello? Is this thing on? Can you hear me @KickStreaming? You said the deal was what? RETWEET if it’s time to join the dark side."

"Hello? Is this thing on? Can you hear me @KickStreaming? You said the deal was what? RETWEET if it's time to join the dark side."

Is Fousey joining streaming platform Kick exclusively?

Prior to his ban on Twitch, Fousey was experiencing a highly productive phase in his online career, marked by a month-long subathon that resulted in him amassing over 32K subscribers on the platform. He had also attracted nearly 200K followers.

Nevertheless, the streamer’s recent behavior at an airport led to his ban. It's worth mentioning that he is accused of engaging in s*xual activity with the aforementioned woman.

After taking a one-day hiatus from streaming, the American has revealed that he is now joining the Trainwreckstv and Stake-backed streaming platform Kick. As of writing, he has already gathered a substantial following of over 4.5K followers.

However, it remains unclear whether he is joining the new platform exclusively or if he intends to make a return to Twitch if his suspension is eventually lifted. He posted a poll on Twitter, urging his fans to vote:

Here's what the fans are saying

The streamer, boasting a Twitter following of more than 980K, took to the platform to share his announcement about joining Kick. His post has since attracted a plethora of comments from the online community. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Vec @YungVec @fousey @KickStreaming Chill for a few days bro

Husculin @Husculin @fousey @KickStreaming this guy is moving way too fast. something bad is gonna happen if he doesn’t stop to fix himself

الرجل الحكيم @ksa12codm @Husculin @fousey @KickStreaming Bipolar is not a joke, he needs help

The 33-year-old is yet to host his first stream on Kick. It is presently unclear if he will continue his subathon (which ended abruptly on day 25 due to his suspension) on the platform.