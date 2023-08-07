Controversial YouTuber Fousey has been banned from Twitch a day after being accused of taking advantage of a drunk woman

Yousef Saleh Erakat, better known online as Fousey, has been banned from Twitch a day after he was accused by viewers of taking advantage of a drunk woman at an airport. Their interactions on stream were the subject of a lot of controversy online as the streamer started kissing her and then disappeared for about 20 minutes. Later, Yousef came back and bragged about joining the "mile-high club."

The fact that Fousey had been banned was first reported by the Twitter bot that tracks Twitch bans, Streamer Bans. It also noted that this is his fourth ban.

This also comes within a day of his manic episode after the incident with the drunk woman on stream. After it, the YouTuber had promised that he was going to go to therapy and sort his mental health out before resuming his regular streaming schedule.

"Rare Twitch W": Social media reacts as Fousey gets banned from Twitch a day after problematic incident with a drunk woman

Fousey has been the subject of many controversies over the years, and he has been doing a subathon on Twitch over the past month. He has been embroiled in two major controversies during this alone. This makes it harder to decipher the reason for the ban as neither Twitch nor the streamer has clarified the reason as of yet.

His more recent scandal involving having s*x with a drunk woman at the airport caused a lot of backlash. It ultimately led him to pen down a response after he broke down crying on stream. He also made headlines last week after saying the n-word on stream while rapping along to Love Yourz by J. Cole. The streamer promptly apologized and while fans defended him, the internet was still divided in its opinion.

As for the incident at the airport, while streaming from Newark, Yousef met a woman who was drinking. She was clearly not sober and had been revealed to be a victim of s*x trafficking beforehand. After kissing her for some time, the streamer and the woman disappeared and Fousey came back and bragged to have "done it" in the men's restroom.

After backlash, he broke down crying on stream. He also claimed that he had been pretending to be a good person all this while and that he had finally been exposed. As for the Twitch ban, here are some of the Twitter reactions to the news that the Amazon-owned platform had banned the streamer:

As mentioned by fans, this is not a permanent ban and the disclaimer on Fousey's Twitch channel suggests that the reason was a Terms of Service violation. As mentioned before, it is not clear what the actual reason for the suspension is. Given that it came a day after he was accused of taking advantage of a drunk woman on stream, many think it has something to do with that.