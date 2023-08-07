"I'm slipping" - Fousey responds after being accused of taking advantage of a drunk woman

Twitch streamer Yousef "Fousey" responded on August 7, 2023, after being accused of taking advantage of a drunk woman. For those unaware, the content creator made headlines after an encounter with a woman who claimed to be a victim of s*x trafficking. They eventually went off-camera for a few minutes, and upon returning, Fousey said:

"I joined the mile-high club. I'm sorry, I'm sorry. I should not have shared that. I'm sorry, I'm sorry. I'm lying, by the way, it was a joke. It's a joke, a huge joke... You got pranked by FouseyTube."

Following backlash from the online community, the vlogger issued a statement on Twitter, claiming that he had neglected his health during the ongoing subathon. Claiming that it was "time to slow down," Yousef added that his close friends and family members urged him to see a doctor and have his mental health evaluated.

Continuing further, he wrote:

"I assure you I'm fine, but I'm slipping. Alhamdulillah, this time, I have real people in my circle who can pull me up when I'm slipping and help me up, and not cause me to spiral. I've been a version of myself (sometimes) that I don't recognize."

"This isn't YouTube or Twitch. This is my real life" - Fousey addresses online community following recent controversy

The streamer shared his address form of a notes document, which began with him stating that there had been ups and downs during his ongoing subathon. He then claimed that he had not been taking care of his health:

"As you know, I've been live for the last 36 days, 24/7. We've had ups, we've had downs, but we pushed through no matter what. Nothing and no one stopped us. Well, I've been neglecting my health. Not going to (the) gym. Not drinking water. Not sleeping properly. Not eating clean. And constantly moving at 100,000 MPH."

According to Fousey, his friends and family advised him to get a mental health evaluation:

"It's time to slow down. My close friends and family want me to go do a check-in at the doctors for a mental health eval and to go see my therapist."

After claiming that he was fine but "slipping," the 33-year-old personality disclosed that he had been feeling "a bit manic":

"I've been mean, angry, aggressive, rude, selfish, ego-driven, and to be frank, a bit manic. I'm on all my medications and still pray five times a day, Alhamdulillah! I just need a little rest."

Fousey also stated that his subathon will be put on hold until he receives clearance from his doctor, family, and friends:

"I'm headed to the doctors now and stream will be on the pause screen until I get the okay from family, friends, G7, and the doctors. I love y'all. This whole movement is too precious for me to give up or stop now."

The address concluded with Fousey expressing gratitude to the online community, adding:

"I thank each and every one of you for supporting this journey. Even if you don't like me. This isn't content. This isn't YouTube or Twitch. This is my real life. I am living my life on camera 100000% authentically. I'm not perfect but neither was the Prophet SAW. I love you. I'll be back shortly."

Fans react to Fousey's address

The streamer's address has attracted quite a lot of attention, with over 175 netizens commenting. Here's what they said:

Sky (Adam) @NetNobody @fousey Mental > Money



Good move. Take your time and don't rush.

🦋Linda🦄 @mrsnar1101 @fousey Proud of you! It’s not easy listening to your love ones, especially when your ego is telling you you got this and causing you to spiral. Seriously PROUD of you! This right here shows your growth more than anything else

‎ً @NoLuvDstn come back stronger and don’t change pls @fousey was some of the best content i watched on twitch in awhile but if you’re not okay then that means somethingcome back stronger and don’t change pls

AsapNick @francissap @fousey Gotta take care of yourself first g, all prayers your way. Rest up and Build Back Better.

pearceyDY @pearceydy @fousey I’m glad you can finally see you have been slipping off track the last week, dancing on cars trying to remake July 15th hanging with people who have known you 3 minutes trusting them with your life almost died a few times in cars red lights speeding ect

I’m just glad you woke up

Mandana Karimi FAN⚡️ @MandanaKFan @fousey I’ve been supporting you since 2017 and I’ve been a G7 supporter but what you have done truly breaks my heart. Can’t see you like this and just wishing you coming back stronger and not letting your inner child get to you.

Fousey's subathon has gone viral on multiple occasions. It ranged from him inadvertently using the n-word while singing J. Cole's song to getting into a heated argument with a stranger after a car accident.