Why was Fousey banned for the second time in a week? Reasons for Twitch banning the controversial streamer explored

Yousef "Fousey" was again banned from Twitch within a week of his last suspension from the streaming platform, and fans are scrambling all over the internet for a reason. The controversial streamer has been making headlines recently after a clip of him saying the n-word gained traction last week. After getting backlash from viewers who accused him of taking advantage of a drunk woman at an airport, he was subsequently banned a couple of days ago.

What made the incident so scandalous was that the woman had stated she was a victim of s*x trafficking, and Yousef broke down crying on stream shortly after. The streamer's more recent ban was reported by the Twitter bot StreamerBans, which notes that this was the creator's fifth ban and that his last ban was lifted a day ago.

As for the reasons, Twitch is notorious for not publically disclosing the specific reasons for bans and suspensions, so fans have been speculating. However, there seems to be a consensus among viewers that it might have been reckless driving or being on the phone while driving, violating their Terms of Service under the community guidelines, which lists 'distracted driving' as a legible cause for a ban.

"Dude needs to switch to Kick if that's his content": Streaming community reacts as Fousey gets banned from Twitch a day after getting unbanned

Here is a clip shared on Twitter in response to Keemstar talking about Twitch not releasing information about the ban that shows Fousey driving in a manner that may be considered dangerous.

Others have noted that the manic episode with him calling Keemstar included threats and slurs and may also be the reason for the ban.

Fousey's recent track record has not been excellent, with his breaking down after being accused of taking advantage of a drunk woman taking a toll on his mental health. The backlash from viewers prompted him to go to therapy and promise to pause streaming.

However, a day after he was banned from Twitch, the streamer joined Kick, prompting some backlash. The non-exclusive deal means he can still stream anywhere, and after the initial three-day ban, he was back at the Amazon-owned platform continuing his IRL subathon streams.

His online feud with Keemstar, who had DM'd him during the controversial airport scandal, culminated in a heated argument over the phone, resulting in Fousey saying things that may have also caused the ban. Regardless, after his second suspension in a week, Redditors of r/LivestreamFail were not impressed.

One even noted that this type of unmoderated content was a good fit for Kick which has been criticized for not moderating its platform.

Others made fun of the back-to-back bans by calling it a ban speedrun.

Here are some more general reactions to the streamer's second ban:

On a recent podcast, Fousey has also talked about saying the n-word on stream, even saying that popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat had given him a 'pass' beforehand.