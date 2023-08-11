Fousey addresses saying the N-word during his subathon, claims Kai Cenat gave him the "pass"

Contentious internet personality Yousef "Fousey" appeared as a guest on Bradley Martyn's podcast Raw Talk. During their conversation, the latter brought up the Twitch streamer's recent controversy, in which he used the N-word during a subathon. For context, Fousey made headlines on August 1, 2023, when he inadvertently used the racial slur while singing along to J. Cole's Love Yourz.

The vlogger claimed that the slur came out of his mouth "all of a sudden" and that he hadn't said it since he was 13 years old. Bradley Martyn joked about Yousef using the N-word "all the time" while singing songs. He went on to say that the content creator has a pass to say the word.

In response, Fousey said:

"Kai gave it to me. Kai gave it to me, but I'm still not going to use it."

"I thought I f**ked up. I was under a lot of stress" - Fousey talks about the viral controversial incident during his subathon

The discussion began at the 01:48-hour mark of the Raw Talk podcast when Bradley Martyn inquired about Fousey's reaction after saying the N-word during his subathon. The streamer responded by saying:

"I was still on the high of my subathon and I was doing everything good. I'm sitting on my couch, laying on my bed late at night and I go, 'Guys, let's have a moment together.' I wanted to listen to J. Cole - Love Yourz together, about appreciating your life. I wanted to decompress. So, I'm playing it, I'm multi-tasking. And, all of a sudden, a word that hasn't come out of my mouth since maybe I was 13 years old slips out and I feel it roll."

Bradley Martyn then asked Yousef if he says the slur "all the time." The latter's response was:

"I swear to god, I don't. I change it to brother, Arab, or streamer. And it works with every lyric."

Timestamp: 01:48:10

After claiming that Kai Cenat gave him the "pass," the 33-year-old provided details about the conversation he had with his mother in the aftermath of the controversy:

"When it came out, my mom - everybody just heard her on stream, make me promise her. My mom said, 'Yousef, I can't go through another, like, meltdown from you. I need you to do good.' She goes, 'I can't handle it.' I imagine the call with my mom that I'd be calling her saying, 'Mama, I just got canceled. I said the N-word. It's over.'

Claiming that the internet treats him "unfairly," Fousey said that he did not overreact after saying the racial slur during his subathon. He added:

"I thought it was over. Not even overreacted. I reacted genuinely. I thought I f**ked up. I was under a lot of stress from the subathon already. I was doing a million things at once and then I just did that."

Fans react to the streamer's address

Drama Alert's tweet featuring Fousey discussing the viral incident has garnered over 30 fan reactions. Here's what netizens commented:

local milkman @personalmilkman @DramaAlert He definitely says all the time this dude is so fake

Nolimit 💙 @Nolimitzor @DramaAlert Almost all big streamers are racist nothing new.

zoembiekittenz @zoembiekittenz @DramaAlert I'm so distracted by the way he's sitting that I didn't even hear the words that came out of his mouth

Numerous moments from Fousey's subathon have gone viral in the streaming community. He was also banned from Twitch for three days after being accused of taking advantage of a drunk woman in an airport.