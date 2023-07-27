"Coming from the guy who filmed a dead body for views" - Bradley Martyn fires shots at Logan Paul amidst their ongoing feud

On July 27, 2023, internet personality Bradley Martyn responded to Logan Paul amidst their ongoing feud. For those unaware, it all started when the latter called Martyn a "lame person." Logan then cited the bodybuilder's recent collaboration with Nate Diaz, during which he wanted Diaz to beat Jake Paul and make a meme about it.

Calling Bradley Martyn out for his sentiments, Logan Paul said:

"I think you're getting lame. I think you're getting lame as a person or a person who's either searching for clicks. He had Nate Diaz, who my brother's fighting on August 5th on his podcast. And, like, in the same sentence, he's like, 'Yeah, you know, I'm cool with Jake. I like Jake. You know, I just hope you beat his a*s. I just want to see him get his a*s beat. I want to see him get turned into a meme.'"

The social media influencer confronted Martyn, asking if he was looking for ways to increase viewership:

"Why, Bradley? You're cool with us. He's in the family. You even said you like him. Why say that? Are you searching for clicks? Even the way you're talking about street fighting Nate. Like, bro, you're not going to beat Nate Diaz in the street fight. You just searching for clicks? And, if he is, I think he's lame!"

Earlier today, Bradley Martyn fired shots at Logan Paul, bringing up his highly controversial "Suicide Forest" video. He tweeted:

"Logan Paul talking about clicks n views and I'm lame. This (is) coming from the guy who filmed a dead body for views and all of a sudden I'm reaching for views? The same reason u even call me out is for the same purpose…views. In your own words…'To promote my fight coming up.' But when I did it in my content I’m lame?

"Come to my gym, no cameras, no content" - Bradley Martyn challenges Logan Paul to a fight amidst their ongoing internet feud

Bradley Martyn's also slammed Logan Paul for defending his brother. According to Martyn, Jake "feels" Logan does not have his back because the latter hangs out with KSI at "every turn":

"Also to defend ur brother, you're the guy who at every turn (is) with KSl you don't have his back, and your own brother even feels as though you don’t. And, that’s from his own words, me wanting to see someone get meme'd and liking someone can both co-exist."

Bradley Martyn's tweet, dated July 27, 2023 (Image via Twitter)

Martyn then invited the 28-year-old professional boxer to his gym and challenged him to a fight with no cameras present:

"And speaking about clicks and views, fk all that. Come to my gym, no cameras, no content... we can just fight in front of zoo culture."

Fans react to Bradley Martyn's response

Bradley Martyn's response to Logan Paul has gone viral on Twitter. Here's what netizens had to say:

Netizens discussing Bradley Martyn's response (Image via Twitter)

One fan speculated that Bradley Martyn and Logan Paul would square off in a boxing ring in January 2024. Meanwhile, another community member referred to the internet personalities' feud as "authentic Twitter beef."