"I will body them" - Tyler1 challenges and wagers $10,000 against prominent Chess personalities like Magnus Carlsen and GMHikaru

On July 27, 2023, Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" competed at the PogChamps 5 Chess tournament and went against popular IRL streamer Jinnytty. After emerging victorious, Chess Master Levy Rozman, also known as GothamChess, lauded Tyler1's abilities. However, when Rozman said that the Missouri native needs to "fine tune" his openings and offered some advice, the latter jokingly lambasted him.

After telling Levy Rozman to stop "back-seat gaming," Tyler1 claimed to be a self-taught Chess player. He then wagered $10,000, claiming that he could beat Rozman on his "first try":

"Shut the f**k up with your back-seat gaming! I'm self-taught. Who are you, bro? Put me one-on-one; give me 1v1 against this guy! I'll put in 10 grand - I'll beat this guy first try! Who is this guy to say that he could beat me at Chess? You've never even played me, bro!"

Claiming that he "levels up" to his opponents, Tyler1 went on to challenge Chess Grandmasters such as Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru "GMHikaru," saying:

"I level up to my opponent, by the way. I level up! I, like, match the competition. You can put me against that Hikaru guy or the Magnus Carlsen guy. I will body them, bro! I'll give them a competitive match. I play with my performer, equal to my counterpart, bro. Give me them, bro! Let's go!"

"I'd be scared of facing the multi-role Challenger too" - Fans react to Tyler1 challenging Magnus Carlsen, GMHikaru, and Levy Rozman for a $10,000 Chess match

Timestamp: 02:10:05

The Twitch streamer's challenge to Magnus Carlsen, GMHikaru, and Levy Rozman for a $10,000 Chess match went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. While some fans poked fun at the way Tyler pronounced Hikaru and Carlsen's names:

Redditor u/Cheesegrater74 commented that they would be "scared" of Tyler1 since he has achieved the Challenger rank in all five League of Legends roles:

"I'd be scared of facing the multi-role Challenger too."

Another community member admired the 28-year-old content creator's confidence:

Some of the more pertinent responses from the streamer-focused subreddit were along these lines:

For those unaware, PogChamps is one of the biggest amateur online Chess events, and it recently made a comeback after a five-year hiatus. It is a two-week-long tournament (from July 26 to August 18, 2023) in which several prominent livestreaming personalities such as Felix "xQc," Connor "CDawgVA," Leslie "Fuslie," Thomas "Sykkuno," Blaire "QTCinderella," and more are currently competing.