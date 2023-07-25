What is the PogChamps Chess tournament? Everything to know about the streamer event featuring xQc, Tyler1, Sykkuno, and more

PogChamps Chess tournament is set to make its grand return as Chess.com, the largest chess-based website, announces the fifth edition of this highly anticipated event. For those unfamiliar, PogChamps is an online amateur chess tournament that has previously brought together some of the biggest Twitch streamers, including the likes of Felix "xQc" and Ludwig.

Chess.com has exciting news for chess enthusiasts as PogChamps is poised to return from July 26 to August 18, where the final will be held in LA. In addition, the website has revealed a staggering prize pool of $100k for the tournament.

Who will participate in the upcoming PogChamps Chess Tournament?

Like previous editions, Chess.com continues to attract some of the biggest Twitch and YouTube streamers, content creators, and celebrities to participate in the online tournament, and PogChamps will be no exception.

Chess.com has already unveiled a teaser video, introducing a selection of participants who will be competing in the tournament. Here is the list of the announced participants so far:

xQc

CDawgVA

Daily Dose of Internet

Distortion2

Frank-Is-Here

Fuslie

Ghastly

I did a thing

Jarvis

Jinnytty

Pappaplatte

QTCinderella

Squeex

Sykkuno

Tyler1

Wirtual

PogChamps 5 is also taking place in partnership with Ludwig. Notably, the streamer has participated as a player in all four previous editions. However, this time, it seems his involvement will be more focused on the organizational aspects of the event.

Who were the previous winners?

As mentioned, PogChamps has been graced by the participation of some of the most prominent online creators. In its inaugural edition held in May 2020, the tournament saw Joedat "Voyboy," a renowned League of Legends player, emerge as the champion.

In the second edition, Twitch streamer Rumay "itsHafu" claimed victory. In the third edition, Andréas "Sardoche" emerged victorious, and most recently, YouTuber Floris "Fundy" won the latest installment of the tournament.

Besides the main winners' bracket, each tournament has featured a "consolation bracket." This secondary bracket has seen other notable creators, such as Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," Fintan "Easywithaces," Nicole "Neeko," and YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast," showcase their chess skills and claim victory in their respective brackets.

Who is part of the commentary team?

PogChamps 5 will showcase an impressive lineup of commentators, comprising renowned personalities and seasoned tournament veteran Ludwig as co-host. The star-studded commentary team will also include Grandmasters Robert Hess, Daniel Naroditsky, and Aman Hambleton, as well as Women's International Masters Alexandra Botez and Andrea Botez.

Additionally, International Masters Danny Rensch and Levy Rozman, along with FIDE Master James Canty III, will contribute their expertise and insights to make the tournament even more engaging and informative for viewers.

Throughout the tournament's history, Chess.com has provided a unique opportunity for streamers to receive coaching from actual Grandmasters (GMs), including Twitch and Kick streamer GM Hikaru Nakamura.

However, whether he will participate as a player or return as a coach for this edition is yet to be revealed.