Ludwig's 5 most viral livestreaming moments of all time

American streaming superstar Ludwig Ahgren is Twitch's most subbed streamer despite leaving the platform for YouTube Gaming in November 2021. The 27-year-old started livestreaming in November 2016 on Twitch and currently boasts over 3.1 million followers. He also hit a record 283,066 active subscribers in April 2021.

The American content creator streamed for over 6,064 hours and earned 96.5 million views before dramatically switching to YouTube Gaming.

As you would expect from Twitch’s most subbed streamer, Ludwig is no stranger to going viral. Over his seven-year career as a livestreamer, numerous clips from his streams have gone viral, ranging from critiquing the Botez sisters to reacting to a child's antics.

Ludwig's iconic livestreaming clips feature him reacting to a parody video, watching chess, searching for a poster, and more

5) Ludwig’s encounter with a child while playing Among Us leaves him perplexed

During a livestream on September 8, 2020, while waiting for his Among Us lobby to fill up, Ludwig encountered a rather interesting child. In the now-viral 30-second clip, an unknown child in the game started sharing personal information about him and his pet hamster. He stated:

"Like he was so nice to me because he was r******d but I also have autism."

As you can imagine, the YouTuber was quite perplexed by these random statements, leading him to shake his head in disbelief before asking the others if they “were ready.”

Before anyone could reply, the child continued:

“And now I have this new hamster and he’s very intelligent and he doesn't let me hold him."

The American streamer was yet again taken aback due to the sheer absurdity of these statements and continued to be visibly baffled before ultimately stating:

“We’ll just play….Among Us….Whooo."

Viewers were initially joking with the YouTuber, but eventually started dropping “?????” in the chat in response to the child’s bizarre statements.

4) Ludwig reacts to xQc vs MoistCr1TiKaL Pogchamps chess tournament

During the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 10, 2020, the 27-year-old streamer tuned into Chess.com’s online amateur chess tournament, Pogchamps, to see popular streamers Felix “xQc” and Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” compete against each other. In a viral 42-second-clip, he states:

"Alright! So we're going to be watching this chess match here guys…um... It’s between MoistCr1TiKaL and xQc.”

As the former Twitch streamer finishes his statement, the match ends with MoistCr1TiKal beating xQc. The audio subsequently cuts out from the official stream. The current Streamer of the Year is then at a loss for words for 10 seconds before stating:

“Well, I guess that’s the end of the chess match between MoistCr1TiKaL and xQc another riveting bout between those two.”

The timing of the Money Mogul founder joining the stream and the match left every one of his viewers chuckling throughout the 15 seconds after the audio was out.

3) Ludwig criticizes Botez Sisters’ content as Lazy

Ludwig’s most viral clip from his Twitch career comes from a stream from July 15, 2020, wherein he calls out Andrea and Alexandra Botez for their “lazy content.” The 30-second clip starts with the popular YouTuber stating:

“I just feel like their content ends up being too lazy lot of the time and when they could be doing something cool, they just end up watching content and reacting to it rather than making their own."

Before completing his assessment of the Botez sisters’ content, the American streamer opened a new tab to look at the BotezLive Twitch channel, where Andrea and Alexandra are indeed reacting to his aforementioned statements.

They soon realize the 27-year-old is watching them and Andrea starts laughing while Alexandra screams:

"NO! NO! NO! NO!.........NO!..... Get out of here! Hide it! Hide it!

The clip then zooms in on the YouTuber’s face, with a grin on his face, as he states:

"I rest my case.”

2) "I see nothing wrong with this poster"

One of Ludwig’s most viral Twitch clips comes from a livestream from April 30, 2021. In the 26-second video, the popular streamer can be seen browsing through Amazon for a poster when he comes across KY Jellyfish Fine Art Print. Oblivious to the phallus-shaped Jellyfish, he states:

“KY Jellyfish fine art poster…uh…jellyfish I guess. TOS?"

Upon being reminded of a possible strike for violating Twitch’s Terms of Service, the content creator realizes what the jellyfish resembles and exclaims while zooming in on his face:

"AHHH! Uhhhh! Uhhhh! What a beautiful jellyfish…so throbbing and veiny and a very large head on that jellyfish.”

He continued to chuckle before asking his viewers and chat:

"What do you think chat? Do we get the jellyfish?”

The viral clip has been viewed over 2.3 million times on YouTube.

1) "Every Ludwig Stream Ever"

The New Hampshire native’s most viral clip comes from a livestream dated November 22, 2021. The three-and-a-half-minute video featured the streamer reacting to a video made by fellow YouTuber, Th3Vale.

The sketch parodies how Ludwig's streams play out, as Th3Vale pretends to be the popular YouTuber and browses through Twitter to kick off his "stream."

The latter continues to react to Twitter posts about the former Twitch streamer while impersonating him and mimicking his iconic quiet laugh. Tickled by this, Ludwig couldn't help but giggle.

The video continues with the narrative of the popular livestreamer boasting about himself with the occasional silent giggle. After the video ended, the YouTuber finally gave his opinion on this "parody" and stated:

"Damn, that was funny..good video..that was a good video."

Before he could finish his reaction, YouTube auto-played the next video in the queue, which featured MoistCr1TiKal. This prompted Ludwig to state:

“Charlie don’t take the spotlight from me. Like everybody else on Twitch."

Ludwig's ascent as a prominent streamer and YouTuber has marked an era in the streaming landscape. Throughout the years, the content creator has ventured into building his own company, podcasting, and organizing spectacular events.

