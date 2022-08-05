How did MoistCr1TiKaL become famous?

Charles "MoistCr1TiKal" is one of the top content creators on YouTube and Twitch right now. He commands 11 million subscribers on his YouTube channel called penguinz0 and has over four million followers on Twitch, pulling in an average viewership of 16k.

Popular for his game walkthroughs in his early days, Charles is now known for his commentary videos on the platform, which garner a lot of attention. According to Social Blade, his YouTube channel gets an average daily viewership of a whopping 6.4 million.

Recently turning 28, let's take a deep dive at how MoistCr1TiKal has become one of the most popular content creators on the internet.

Exploring MoistCr1TiKal's career rise in content creation and streaming

Initial rise

Charles began on YouTube back in 2007 and is regarded as one of the most successful original content producers online. He is an enthusiastic Pokémon card collector and is well-known for his monotonous and sarcastic commentary, offering takes on video games and more.

Beginning in 2009, Charlie started streaming on Justin.tv, the forerunner to Twitch, with a focus on Gears of War gaming footage.

After posting a video titled "The Most Difficult Game Ever Created Gameplay and Commentary," about the browser game QWOP, his viewership quickly increased. it was featured in Ray William Johnson's series Equals Three, which further led to a significant rise in popularity for the streamer.

He made a video on September 2, 2014, thanking his audience for helping him hit the million-subscriber mark and announced that he had donated more than $50,000 of his YouTube earnings to charity.

He revealed his identity in 2015, eight years after remaining anonymous. He did this by making his Snapchat account, "big moist," public. On March 5, 2017, he posted his first video with his face in it.

By 2018, he had hit the two million subscriber mark and had also made the news by buying ball-pit for his dog, which had 5,400 balls.

Later years

MoistCr1TiKaL has always been critical of YouTube's policies and made headlines when he was DMCA'd after uploading a video of himself reacting to a road rage "prank" video. After YouTube issued a copyright strike, many in the community spoke out in his favor, terming it unfair.

He saw another huge bump in followers during the 2020 Among Us boon. His collaborative streams and videos with popular streamers and YouTubers such as Pokimane, Sykkuno and Jacksepticeye helped him gain further popularity. He was also part of the group that played the game with US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Charles also gained viewers from his Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament. Furthermore, he also made a huge splash on Twitch by beating megastar Felix "xQc" in chess in just six moves. The clip went viral almost instantly, garnering millions of views.

In August 2021, MoistCr1TiKaL started an esports organization called Moist Esports which currently competes professionally in games like Rocket League and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. The team even won the Rocket League Champions Major 2021-22.

The content creator has also been part of several controversies. Last year, he posted a video attacking fellow YouTuber Max "MaximillianMus" for reportedly stalking rival Twitch channels and then building a Discord server that openly shared child porn. Max removed his YouTube channel but has since restored it, calling out MoistCr1TiKaL for slander.

The 28-year-old Floridian has come a long way from his early days of making AMVs on YouTube. With over five billion views on the platform, MoistCr1TiKaL has used his unique commentary style, coupled with extensive gaming capabilities, to become one of the top content creators of the last decade.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far