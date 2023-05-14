"Because I'm Black, I can't play" - Tyler1 claims to be getting "racially profiled" in League of Legends

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1" had a rather uneventful day on May 13, 2023, as the League of Legends' server went down during his livestream. While playing Illaoi on his "S8 IS SO FUN" account, the content creator disconnected from the game and joked that he would wait 10 minutes for the problem to be resolved.

Tyler eventually decided to play Overwatch 2 because he could not get into another League of Legends game. During the downtime, the Missouri native reviewed statistics for the games he had played earlier in the day and noticed that some of his previous opponents had managed to find matches.

When he saw this, Tyler1 claimed that he was being "racially profiled" by the game's developers, Riot Games:

"Ahh! So, because I'm Black... I can't play. Nice, bro! Well played, Riot!"

"A bit of racial profiling" - Tyler1 on others being able to play ranked League of Legends games during server downtime

At the four-hour mark of his broadcast on May 13, Tyler1 was conversing with his audience when he mentioned that he could play a game while the League of Legends server was down. He then opened a player statistics tracking website and discovered that some of his opponents had made it into ranked matches.

Seeing this, he responded:

"Like, there are people... like, after this game, like, this Sion for instance... he got a game off. He played. Right? Did anyone else play? Guess he was just a f**king chosen one. No? This guy (a player named NBA To) got two games off! What the f**k?! These guys are playing?! What the f**k!

It was at this point when the 28-year-old personality claimed that Riot Games was "racially profiling" him and said:

"Now, I don't want to be that guy. But what looks like happening here is... a bit of racial profiling. I'm just saying. This guy got a game off. This guy played another game."

Timestamp: 04:23:55

A few moments later, Tyler1 explained what happened during the livestream, claiming that he couldn't find a game on four different accounts:

"So, I couldn't; I got into one game. One account crashed. I got 30 minutes. I queue up on another account. I played (a) normal (game). The game went through normally. Then I couldn't play another game. I was on, like, four different accounts."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 80 community members weighed in on the streamer's clip. Here's a snapshot of some of the more pertinent ones:

Fans discussing the streamer's clip (Image via Daily Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

Tyler1 is a Twitch veteran and has been regularly broadcasting on the platform since 2016. In addition to playing League of Legends for more than 11,660 hours, the content creator has also played popular titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Z1: Battle Royale, Arma 3, and Dark Souls 3.

