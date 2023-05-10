"I don't even care anymore" - Tyler1 responds to League of Legends community accusing him of "intentionally griefing"

Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1" has responded to the recent controversy surrounding him. For context, Redditor u/WoogieWoogielol took the r/LeageofLegends subreddit and accused the content creator of "intentionally griefing" during a game he played off-stream. According to them, the streamer sold his items, bought AP (Ability Power) items, and said, "Enjoy loss," just two minutes into the ranked game:

On May 9, 2023, the Missouri native addressed the situation via livestream and provided context for what occurred. He claimed that playing League of Legends on-stream was "very hard" and that Riot Games does not seemingly punish those who troll. He stated:

"Yeah, so, I don't even care anymore. Apparently, Riot doesn't ban griefing ever! Apparently, it's just not bannable! So, I'm done even flaming. I just stopped playing these games. It's not bannable! So, f**k it! Griefing is not bannable! I mean, f**k! I get griefed every single day. I got griefed in EU, not bannable. I don't even give a f**k! If something goes wrong, I don't care. I'm out that b**ch!"

"They only care if you type" - Tyler1 addresses recent controversy and explains his recent behavior in League of Legends

Tyler1 was eight minutes into his broadcast when one of his viewers informed him about the aforementioned Reddit post. Seeing this, the streamer responded:

"I did play off-stream earlier. Let's see. Not reading this. I imagine it's because; dude, it's actually crazy! So, I played... I played games off-stream like I said I would, gradually. We're slowly climbing. Easy as f**k, by the way! This game is so easy. You literally cannot play this game on stream. You actually can't play this game on stream. It's so disgusting how hard every single game is."

At this point, the 28-year-old personality went on a long rant, claiming that people who engage in unsportsmanlike behavior are not punished. Tyler went on to say that Riot Games only takes action against those who type in the game:

"They only care if you type! Period! People sit here, grief me forever. I don't care, man!"

Timestamp: 00:07:55

Tyler1 then explained what happened during the game, which the Redditor mentioned in their post:

"In this game, in champ select, I told my AD Carry (ADC), I told anybody to ban Draven. My Aphelios banned nothing. They (the enemy team) locked in Draven. GG, let's have fun. It's not better, bro! Yeah, off-stream games, easy as f**k! I don't care. Ban griefing or f**k off!"

Fans react to the streamer's response

Tyler's response to the controversy drew over 280 comments on YouTube. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's response (Image via Daily Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

Tyler1 is considered by many to be the biggest League of Legends content creator on Twitch. He has been broadcasting since 2016 and has amassed 5,229,086 followers on his channel.

