"He needs to get this straight" - Adin Ross says Fousey didn't "fumble the bag" following his recent controversy

Kick streamer Adin Ross has shared his thoughts on the recent drama surrounding controversial internet personality Yousef "Fousey." For those unaware, Fousey went viral on August 23, 2023, when he hosted the 12th day of his subathon. Toward the end of the broadcast, he called the police on himself, believing that his life was in danger.

After authorities rushed to his hotel, the 33-year-old engaged in a back-and-forth with the police officers, claiming that someone threatened to physically assault his mother. He eventually lashed out at the cops, resulting in him getting detained.

As he was being placed in handcuffs, Fousey exclaimed:

"You guys are dumb as f**k, man! You guys are literally dumb as f**k! Hey, record this. Security! Come in here, now! Yo, for my protection! Come in here! He can't come in? Y'all are f**ked! I'm suing all y'all! My life is in danger and you arrest a Palestinian Muslim who's viral? Are you all dumb or stupid?! You've left your job? You're f**ked!"

Later that day, reports on social media platforms gained traction, claiming that Fousey had been admitted to a mental institution. Jake Sucky, a well-known esports personality, elaborated on the situation, writing:

"Fousey claims he was going to sign his Kick deal live with Adin Ross today, but has reportedly been sent in for a mental health check after last night's swatting and doxxing situation where cops took him in."

Adin Ross addressed the debacle earlier today (August 24, 2023), suggesting that Fousey's Kick deal wasn't affected by the controversy, adding that the content creator still has a "big opportunity" to seize. He said:

"He didn't fumble any bag, bro. He still has a big opportunity. You know what I'm saying? He just - he needs to get this straight and I really want him to, bro. I really, really hope he does. I'm praying for him, bro. This is a really f**king big issue."

"He still needs sleep!" - Adin Ross reveals Fousey had been awake for 48 hours straight, fans react

Adin Ross was browsing through submissions on his Discord server when he came across a series of clips featuring Fousey's antics in his hotel room. At one point, the Florida native revealed that the YouTuber had not slept for 48 hours.

He stated:

"He was up for 48 hours! 48 hours! 'He got threatened.' Okay. He still needs sleep! Look what he just did before. He called and said, 'I have a gun to my head,' and s**t. That's why I wonder who he talks to off-cam... who's a part of his team. You know what I'm saying? I know somebody, but... it's bad, bro."

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross' take on Fousey's situation has gotten a lot of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

Adin Ross collaborated with Fousey on August 22, 2023, and went for sneaker shopping in Miami, Florida. However, another controversy followed the streamers, as Fousey got into a physical and verbal brawl with Ragnesh "N3on."